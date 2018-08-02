Featured Video
Hit and run driver injures scooter rider
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 7:20AM EDT
A 31-year-old man was badly hurt overnight when the driver of an SUV ran him down.
The collision happened around midnight Wednesday on Sherbrooke St. near Drummond St.
The rider was stopped at a red light when the driver of a small white SUV man into him, then drove off heading west.
Witnesses called 9-1-1 and the injured rider was rushed to hospital with severe head injuries.
Police closed the street for about two and a half hours while they investigated the crime.
The rider is expected to survive.
Latest Montreal News
- Hit and run driver injures scooter rider
- Ayotai Canada skin care products seized by Health Canada
- Fredy Villanueva shooting, ten years later: No hope in plans for Place de l'Espoir
- Spotify takes down Alex Jones podcasts citing 'hate content'
- Triage system for border crossers won't be in place until late September