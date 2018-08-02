

CTV Montreal





A 31-year-old man was badly hurt overnight when the driver of an SUV ran him down.

The collision happened around midnight Wednesday on Sherbrooke St. near Drummond St.

The rider was stopped at a red light when the driver of a small white SUV man into him, then drove off heading west.

Witnesses called 9-1-1 and the injured rider was rushed to hospital with severe head injuries.

Police closed the street for about two and a half hours while they investigated the crime.

The rider is expected to survive.