QUEBEC CITY -- Even with its new changes, the Legault government's occupational health and safety reform is a "historic setback" for women, according to about 60 unions, researchers, and doctors in Quebec.

The group recently penned an open letter, obtained by The Canadian Press, addressed to Labour Minsiter Jean Boulet, who is piloting this reform under Bill 59.

Their letter adds to the many criticisms aimed at Coalition avenir Québec on the issue of the status of women — the government is already accused of not caring enough about the fate of women in the context of the seven feminicides that have occurred recently.

'DISCRIMINATORY EFFECTS'

The group of signatories argues that "in addition to undermining effective prevention, the proposed amendments still do not address all the needs of women workers and continue to perpetuate discriminatory effects against women."

Among other things, the provisions on the minimum number of hours devoted to prevention have been withdrawn, as well as the rules governing the operation of occupational health and safety committees.

The signatories point out that 82.5 per cent of women working in private enterprise are not unionized and therefore do not have a fair balance of power with their employer to agree on appropriate rules.

"Without guaranteed adequate time, it is questionable how workers' representatives will be able to identify and prevent risks, including psychosocial risks to which women are more exposed," they said.

Furthermore, the signatories deplore that the prevention program still does not include a reassignment plan for pregnant workers.

They also point out that "there is no provision to adequately protect agency workers and domestic workers, who remain partially excluded from the automatic coverage of the Act respecting industrial accidents and occupational diseases," they say.

'HISTORIC SETBACK'

"Faced with the possibility of a "historic setback" for women's rights at work, it is urgent that the minister truly hears the voices of all working women and thoroughly revises his bill," they conclude.

Among the signatories are virtually all the unions, including la Federation des travailleurs du Quebec (FTQ), la Confederation des syndicats nationaux (CSN), la Federation interprofessionnelle de la sante du Quebec (FIQ), la Federation autonome de l'enseignement (FAE), le Syndicat de la fonction publique et parapublique du Quebec (SFPQ), le Syndicat des professionnels du gouvernement du Quebec (SPGQ), as well as l'Association des juristes progressistes.

Minister Boulet had already refused to allow his bill to be subject to a gender-based analysis before its adoption.

Gender-based analysis is a specific type of analysis recognized in public administration that allows for the consideration of gender differences in the planning and delivery of care and services.

Paradoxically, in its latest budget tabled on Thursday, the government decided to financially encourage the use of this type of analysis.

Bill 59 aims to reform the current system to reduce costs, which are borne 100 per cent by employers.

The Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) paid benefits totaling $2.22 billion in 2018. At that time, it had accepted 103,406 work-related injuries and recorded 226 fatalities.

Every day, 251 workers suffer an accident on the job.