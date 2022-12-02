'Historic' cannabis bust: Laval police seize $8M, arrest three in plantation raid

Two large pot plantations were raided in Laval, Que. earlier this week in what local police (SPL) are calling a "historic dismantling of cannabis production."

The operation resulted in the arrests of three men ages 38 to 53.

According to an SPL press release, on Nov. 30, police seized over $8 million of cannabis and equipment from two plantations on Leman Boulevard, in Laval's Duvernay industrial district.

While one of the two plantations had a permit from Health Canada, "the production greatly exceeded the number of plants allocated by the authorities," the release states.

After a week-long investigation, police obtained search warrants for the two locations plus one vehicle. As a result, they seized:

2271 cannabis plants valued at $2,271,000

69.8 kg of cannabis resin valued at $279,000

1314 dried cannabis plants valued at $5,214,000

Production equipment valued at $500,000

Laval police seized $8 million in cannabis and equipment and made three arrests following a raid on Dec. 2, 2022. (SPL)

The three men arrested were released on the condition that they appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with information on the operation is asked to call 450 662-INFO (4636) or dial 911 and mention the file LVL 221122-062.