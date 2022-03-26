Historic area in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve classified as heritage site

Part of Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough is officially being recognized as a heritage site, it was announced by the Quebec government Saturday.

In the Ancienne-Cité-de-Maisonneuve (Old City of Maisonneuve), buildings now protected under the Cultural Heritage Act include the City Hall-turned-library, the public market-turned-community centre, the fire station-turned-Nutrilait Centre, and the Bain Morgan pool.

“Ancienne-Cité-de-Maisonneuve is of unique heritage interest. There is no doubt that the historical and architectural values of these properties, located in our metropolis, have contributed to forging the cultural identity of Montreal and Quebec,” said Minister of Culture and Communications Nathalie Roy in a press release.

Morgan Park, as well as two bronze fountain sculptures by artist Alfred Laliberté, will also be protected.

The Ancienne-Cité-de-Maisonneuve, founded in 1883, is primarily organized around Morgan Blvd., now called Morgan Ave.

According to the Quebec government website, Maisonneuve was ranked the fifth among Canadian industrial cities in 1910, largely for its role in shoe manufacturing.

The city was annexed to Montreal in 1918 after it was struck by an economic crisis as a result of the First World War.