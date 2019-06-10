HIIT & FIT for Charity

Saturday, June 15 – 10 AM to 3 PMSPAR TRAINING, 845e Tecumseh, Dollard-Des Ormeaux

www.nkfitlife.com

NK HIIT & FIT for Charity strives to bring fitness and charity together in specially designed HIIT classes full of fun and challenges, with 100% of proceeds donated to the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation. The event will feature a live DJ, tasty munchies served by some local restaurants and a network of amazing people. Plenty of prizes to be won from a variety of local businesses, national brands etc. and a grand prize of a pair of tickets from Air Canada (draw for the grand prize on a separate date). You're invited to stop by and say hi and/or participate in one of our three classes, for full details please visit http://www.nkfitlife.com

Minesh Perera - 514-567-1681

Nisha Kim Mohammed - 514-892-1781