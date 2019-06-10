Featured Video
HIIT & FIT for Charity
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 11:38AM EDT
Saturday, June 15 – 10 AM to 3 PMSPAR TRAINING, 845e Tecumseh, Dollard-Des Ormeaux
NK HIIT & FIT for Charity strives to bring fitness and charity together in specially designed HIIT classes full of fun and challenges, with 100% of proceeds donated to the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation. The event will feature a live DJ, tasty munchies served by some local restaurants and a network of amazing people. Plenty of prizes to be won from a variety of local businesses, national brands etc. and a grand prize of a pair of tickets from Air Canada (draw for the grand prize on a separate date). You're invited to stop by and say hi and/or participate in one of our three classes, for full details please visit http://www.nkfitlife.com
Minesh Perera - 514-567-1681
Nisha Kim Mohammed - 514-892-1781
