The number of accidents on Quebec's highways dropped significantly over the Labour Day long weekend this year, the Surete du Quebec announced Thursday.

Provincial police reported that there were 122 highway accidents over the three-day weekend, down from 165 accidents over the same long weekend a year ago, a 26-per-cent drop. However, six of the accidents this year proved fatal; only five caused deaths last year.

The SQ credited an increased presence by its highway patrollers for the improved road safety numbers this year. SQ officers on the province's highways handed out more than 6,000 tickets over the weekend, some 4,100 of them for speeding alone.

Speeding was the primary cause in most of the accidents, the SQ reported; other key causes included dangerous driving, distracted driving and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The SQ reported that 84 people were arrested for driving while under the influence at 267 SQ roadblocks set up across Quebec over the long weekend.