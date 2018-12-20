

CTV Montreal





Transportation officials were forced to close a section of Highway 640 Thursday morning after a roadway collapsed.

It appears Hydro Quebec crews were burying a cable near Claude Leveillée Ave. when part of the road caved in.

As a result Highway 640 West was closed from Claude Leveillée to Route 335, creating a kilometres-long traffic jam on the highway.

That's also creating a lengthy delay on Highway 25 south as drivers try to avoid the closed highway.