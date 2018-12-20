Featured Video
Highway 640 West closed due to roadway collapse
Westbound lanes of Highway 640 were closed Thursday Dec. 20, 2018 because part of the road collapsed.
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 7:42AM EST
Transportation officials were forced to close a section of Highway 640 Thursday morning after a roadway collapsed.
It appears Hydro Quebec crews were burying a cable near Claude Leveillée Ave. when part of the road caved in.
As a result Highway 640 West was closed from Claude Leveillée to Route 335, creating a kilometres-long traffic jam on the highway.
That's also creating a lengthy delay on Highway 25 south as drivers try to avoid the closed highway.