Highway 40 in Dorval re-opens after dramatic three-vehicle crash
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018
Last Updated Thursday, August 23, 2018 12:58PM EDT
Three people were hospitalized after a major collision in the eastbound lane of Highway 40 Thursday morning.
Firefighters and paramedics spent most of the morning at the scene, near the Sources exit.
Around 3:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer struck a Cherry Picker truck being used to protect road workers.
A third truck was rammed from behind in the impact.
Not long after the deluge, the Cherry PIcker truck caught fire.
Emergency crews closed the service road to the highway, and fire hydrants were activated to fight the blaze.
A Transport Quebec road worker was among the critically injured in the accident
For the moment, drivers are being diverted at Sources, where they can loop back around on the Boulevard to take Highway 20 east.
The highway re-opened to traffic just after noon on Thursday.
