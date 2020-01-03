MONTREAL -- Montreal police are still looking for a suspect one month after a road rage incident degenerated into a shooting on Highway 40.

On Dec. 2 at 1:40 p.m., police received a 911 call about shots fired on the service road of Highway 40, near the Langelier exit, in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough.

In what officers believe was a case of road rage, a 23-year-old man driving a delivery van was shot in the upper body.

According to Montreal police, the driver of a white car positioned himself parallel to the van before opening fire. The suspect then quickly fled the scene.

One month later, the only information authorities say they have is the description of the vehicle: a white four-door Volkswagen Jetta.

Anyone with information is asked to anonymously and confidentially call the Info-Crime line at 514 393-1133.