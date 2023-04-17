Highway 40 closure expected to cause traffic troubles this weekend
A major closure along Montreal's Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) is expected to cause heavy traffic congestion this weekend, warns Transport Quebec.
Highway 40 will be closed in both directions from West of Langelier Boulevard to Highway 25. Service roads will also be closed in each direction.
The following closures will be in effect from Saturday at 10 p.m. until 11 a.m. the next day:
Highway 40 (Metropolitan)
- Eastbound between exit 78 - Langelier Boulevard/des Galeries-d'Anjou Boulevard and the entrances from Highway 25
- Westbound between exit 80 -N - A-25 NORD / Laval and the entrance from Langelier Boulevard
The following ramps in the Anjou interchange :
- A-25 north to A-40 west
- A-25 south to A-40 west
- A-40 east to A-25 north
- A-40 east to A-25 south
des Galeries d' Anjou Boulevard
- Complete closure above Highway 40.
The following closures will be in effect from Saturday at 9 p.m. until 2 p.m. the next day:
Highway 40 service roads (Metropolitain Blvd East)
- Eastbound between des Halles Avenue and the entrance from the shopping center
- Westbound between Jarry Street East and de Neuville Avenue
- The ramp leading from du Champ-d'Eau Street to the service road of Highway 40 East
Source: CNW Group/Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility
The closure is related to the $26.2M project to replace part of the Galeries d'Anjou overpass built in 1975.
The new structure will have a cycling path and wider sidewalks.
Work began in 2021 and is expected to wrap up in 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA warns against grocery rebate scams going around
The Canada Revenue Agency says grocery rebate scams are circulating by text and email, urging recipients to claim payments or fill out forms.
Climate protestor who threw paint on Trudeau's office in Ottawa facing mischief charges
A climate protestor who chained herself to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa on Saturday and was subsequently arrested has been released from jail and is facing mischief charges, according to police.
Blue Jays pitcher slams United Airlines after he says pregnant wife was forced to clean on 'hands and knees'
A Toronto Blue Jays pitcher is calling out United Airlines after he said the airline made his pregnant wife clean up a mess on her 'hands and knees' made by their two-year-old daughter while on a flight.
Federal workers to strike Wednesday if union, government don't reach a deal
The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, it will launch a strike the next day.
Here's how a strike by public service workers could impact federal services
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says 155,000 federal workers will go on strike Wednesday morning if a deal is not reached with the federal government.
CBC says it is 'pausing' its use of Twitter after 'government-funded media' label applied
CBC/Radio-Canada said it is "pausing" its use of Twitter, a day after its main account was labelled "government-funded media" by the social media platform.
Is it a cold or seasonal allergies? How to tell the difference between symptoms
Allergy season is in full force, but you may also be experiencing symptoms that feel like a spring cold. A doctor explains how to differentiate the symptoms.
Shooting of Black teen who went to wrong house investigated
The investigation into the shooting by a homeowner of a Black teenager who went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers includes questions about whether it was racially motivated, authorities in Kansas City said.
AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song racks up millions of plays
A new song by two of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B has taken off -- but the artists have nothing to do with the track’s production.
Toronto
-
Woman, 66, charged after turning herself in over fatal hit-and-run in Toronto
A 66-year-old woman has been charged after she turned herself in to authorities following a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto, police say.
-
AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song racks up millions of plays
A new song by two of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B has taken off -- but the artists have nothing to do with the track’s production.
-
Ontario to get first pass at selling unused school property for housing, long-term care
Ontario unveiled new legislation Monday with the goal of modernizing Ontario’s education system while also giving the government the ability to sell or revamp unused school property for other priorities such as housing.
Atlantic
-
3rd anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting: 'A grieving process with anger'
As the third anniversary of the Nova Scotia mass shooting approaches, Tammy Oliver-McCurdie is preparing for a simple ritual to remind her of the loved ones she lost.
-
'We could see closures in Canada': frustrated retailers fight losing battle with shoplifters
There's evidence the growing problem of shoplifting is actually altering the retail landscape.
-
Early week rain and showers for Maritimes; Saint John River water levels rise
A round of April rain and showers crosses the Maritimes Monday night into Tuesday.
London
-
$2-million Black Walnut blaze considered 'suspicious'
Damage is estimated at $2-million after crews responded to Black Walnut Bakery and Cafe around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
-
Three drivers hospitalized in serious crash on Highbury Avenue south of London, Ont.
Late Monday afternoon, a collision on Highbury Avenue sent two vehicles into the ditch, and a third sustained heavy front-end damage.
-
'There was two of them and one of me': Windsorite defends his actions in death of London man
Harpreet Majhail, 38, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Mohammed Al Dubaisi, 20.
Northern Ontario
-
Judge says Sudbury couple owed $104K after foundation crumbles in new home
A Sudbury judge says a Sudbury couple is entitled to $104,000 in compensation for extensive foundation problems in a home they purchased in 2014.
-
Video shows Sudbury police chasing wanted man on scooter
Sudbury police say the man arrested downtown after a wild chase on an electric scooter Saturday -- that was caught on video --was wanted on several charges related to an incident at Laurentian University last week.
-
Cyberattack will keep Gateway Casino sites in Ontario closed for a few more days
Gateway Casinos, which operates in Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Thunder Bay and North Bay, will be closed for the next few days.
Calgary
-
Spruce Cliff deaths were a domestic murder-suicide: Calgary police
Calgary police say the deaths of two people in the community of Spruce Cliff over the weekend are the result of a murder-suicide.
-
Calgary Flames 'mutually part ways' with Brad Treliving following playoff elimination
Brad Treliving will not return as the Calgary Flames' general manager next season.
-
Woman in serious condition after early morning stabbing
Police are on scene in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Monterey Park, where they say a woman was stabbed.
Kitchener
-
Manslaughter plea rejected for man charged with fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend
Nearly six years after Melinda Vasilije was found fatally stabbed in her Kitchener apartment, jury selection has began in trial of the man accused of killing her.
-
Girls softball coach charged with sex assault of a youth
A Milton man, who’s a girls softball coach in Kitchener and Guelph, is facing sex assault charges involving a youth.
-
Crash closes section of Kossuth Road
Waterloo regional police have closed around three kilometers of Kossuth Road on the northern boundary of Cambridge city limits following a crash.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Murder charge laid in stabbing of teen on transit bus in Surrey, B.C.
A murder charge has been laid in the fatal stabbing of a teenager on a transit bus in Surrey last week.
-
YVR releases $40M action plan in response to December disruptions
Months after thousands of people’s travel plans were disrupted due to snowstorms over the winter holidays in Vancouver, the city’s airport has released a $40 million action plan to prevent similar chaos from happening in the future.
-
Kelowna cousins feel 'blessed' after winning $5M lottery prize over Easter long weekend
Two cousins living in Kelowna, B.C., are bonded by a lot more than blood after scoring a $5-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot prize earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
Cause of fire at adult entertainment store still under investigation, damage pegged at $650K
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed an adult entertainment store last week.
-
Member of Alberta multiculturalism council resigns over antisemitic posts
A member of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's multiculturalism panel has resigned after the Opposition resurrected past antisemitic social media posts.
-
$250K now available to businesses wanting to move into downtown Edmonton as revitalization efforts continue
More than $2 million will be spent this year trying to increase business activity in downtown Edmonton.
Windsor
-
'There was two of them and one of me': Windsorite defends his actions in death of London man
Harpreet Majhail, 38, is charged with second degree murder in the death of Mohammed Al Dubaisi, 20.
-
Two torched vehicles in Leamington leads to arson investigation
Essex County OPP say they are investigating an arson after two vehicles were destroyed by fire.
-
'Feed in Need': Local teen marks Ramadan with program to help the Downtown Mission
A local teenager is marking the month of Ramadan with a very generous donation to the patrons of Windsor’s Downtown Mission.
Regina
-
Colorado Low prompts winter storm watches in parts of Sask.
Environment Canada issued winter storm watches across portions of central and southern Saskatchewan Monday afternoon, upgraded from special weather statements.
-
Appeal denied for Regina man convicted in shooting death
A Regina man convicted in a 2018 shooting death has lost his appeal.
-
14-year-old charged with assault following stabbing in Regina
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with assault with a weapon following a stabbing on Saturday night.
Ottawa
-
FLOOD WARNING
FLOOD WARNING | Water levels along the Ottawa River to surge this week
Water levels along the Ottawa River are expected to rise this week, leading to flooding in several areas. Conservation authorities say levels will remain below historic flooding levels seen in 2019.
-
PSAC announces general strike beginning Wednesday
A general strike involving more than 155,000 public servants across Canada will begin on Wednesday if no deal is reached at the bargaining table, the head of the country's largest public sector union announced Monday.
-
Here's how a strike by public service workers could impact federal services
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says 155,000 federal workers will go on strike Wednesday morning if a deal is not reached with the federal government.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man found not guilty in death at La Ronge family wake
The family of a La Ronge man killed in 2020 is devastated after the man accused in his death was found not guilty at the Prince Albert Court of King’s Bench on Monday.
-
Fast-moving grass fire north of Saskatoon blanketing Highway 12 in smoke
Emergency crews are on the scene of a large and fast-moving grass fire in the RM of Corman Park, Warman RCMP said.
-
'It's humbling': Former Farmgate host Kevin Hursh inducted in Saskatchewan Agriculture Hall of Fame
On Saturday former CTV employee and host of Farmgate Kevin Hursh was inducted into the Saskatchewan Agriculture Hall of Fame.