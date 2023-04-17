Highway 40 closure expected to cause traffic troubles this weekend

A major closure along Montreal's Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) is expected to cause heavy traffic congestion this weekend, warns Transport Quebec.

Highway 40 will be closed in both directions from West of Langelier Boulevard to Highway 25. Service roads will also be closed in each direction.

The following closures will be in effect from Saturday at 10 p.m. until 11 a.m. the next day:

Highway 40 (Metropolitan)

Eastbound between exit 78 - Langelier Boulevard/des Galeries-d'Anjou Boulevard and the entrances from Highway 25

Westbound between exit 80 -N - A-25 NORD / Laval and the entrance from Langelier Boulevard

The following ramps in the Anjou interchange :

A-25 north to A-40 west

A-25 south to A-40 west

A-40 east to A-25 north

A-40 east to A-25 south

des Galeries d' Anjou Boulevard

Complete closure above Highway 40.

The following closures will be in effect from Saturday at 9 p.m. until 2 p.m. the next day:

Highway 40 service roads (Metropolitain Blvd East)

Eastbound between des Halles Avenue and the entrance from the shopping center

Westbound between Jarry Street East and de Neuville Avenue

The ramp leading from du Champ-d'Eau Street to the service road of Highway 40 East

Source: CNW Group/Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility

The closure is related to the $26.2M project to replace part of the Galeries d'Anjou overpass built in 1975.

The new structure will have a cycling path and wider sidewalks.

Work began in 2021 and is expected to wrap up in 2023.