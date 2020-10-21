MONTREAL -- Quebec's Transport Minister announced on Tuesday the closure of the Highway 20 overpasses above the Dorval Circle for emergency repairs.

"This closure will last for several weeks and will allow urgent work to be undertaken on the two overpasses above Highway 520," a news release reads. "Dorval Circle, under Highway 20, will also be closed."

The ministry is suggesting for drivers to avoid the area in the coming weeks as crews will work on "embankment stabilization in order to shore the overpasses," the release says. "Since this work causes vibrations, the MTQ is taking no risks and is closing the entire structure."

The work will be carried out 24/7, the ministry said, with a goal of reopening one lane in each direction as soon as possible.

Drivers can opt for Highway 40 instead or service roads near the 20, and detours will be marked with temporary signs.