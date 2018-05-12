

The Canadian Press





A man, aged between 30 and 40, died Friday night when his vehicle left the road on Highway 15 heading north towards St. Jerome.

The driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle on a roundabout just after 9 p.m.

The vehicle, which had a trailer attached to it, rolled over several times before coming to a rest hear Highway 117.

The victim was alone in his vehicle at the time of the accident.

The SQ is investigating.