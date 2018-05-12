Highway 15: Motorist killed after veering off road
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, May 12, 2018 8:54AM EDT
A man, aged between 30 and 40, died Friday night when his vehicle left the road on Highway 15 heading north towards St. Jerome.
The driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle on a roundabout just after 9 p.m.
The vehicle, which had a trailer attached to it, rolled over several times before coming to a rest hear Highway 117.
The victim was alone in his vehicle at the time of the accident.
The SQ is investigating.
Latest Montreal News
- Vigil marking two months since Ariel Kouakou's disappearance to be held Saturday
- Police, firefighters pull body from river near De La Concorde bridge
- Son arrested after man's body found in Saint-Laurent Technopark
- Trudeau inaugurates Quebec City armory, 10 years after the fire
- Protestors denounce electroconvulsive treatments in weekend rally