Higher-than-usual volume of 911 calls, says Urgences-Sante

Urgences-Santé is reporting a higher-than-usual volume of calls for ambulance assistance on Thursday.

The corporation asks the public not to hesitate to call 911 if they feel a life is in danger.

For all others needing help, Urgences-Santé says to call 811 first to speak to a qualified nurse for guidance or to obtain a walk-in or clinic appointment.

The 811 number is a free, confidential, 24/7 telephone consultation service.

When someone dials 911, an operator asks questions to determine the situation's urgency and then contacts the appropriate police, fire or ambulance services.

Urgences-Santé serves the Montreal and Laval regions.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 12, 2024.