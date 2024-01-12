MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Higher-than-usual volume of 911 calls, says Urgences-Sante

    A phone dials 911. (Credit: Oleg Magni/pexels.com) A phone dials 911. (Credit: Oleg Magni/pexels.com)

    Urgences-Santé is reporting a higher-than-usual volume of calls for ambulance assistance on Thursday.

    The corporation asks the public not to hesitate to call 911 if they feel a life is in danger.

    For all others needing help, Urgences-Santé says to call 811 first to speak to a qualified nurse for guidance or to obtain a walk-in or clinic appointment.

    The 811 number is a free, confidential, 24/7 telephone consultation service.

    When someone dials 911, an operator asks questions to determine the situation's urgency and then contacts the appropriate police, fire or ambulance services.

    Urgences-Santé serves the Montreal and Laval regions.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 12, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News