A wind warning is in effect in for the Montreal area as strong winds knocked out power to 63,000 across the province.

Gusts of up to 90 kilometres / hour are expected and the winds bring with them a significant risk of damaging items or tree branches breaking.



A tractor-trailor truck was knocked over on its side at the Highway 10 west ramp to Highway 30. The SQ is not reporting any injuries related to the incident. The truck was not carrying anything at the time.

Environment Canada has issued the wind warning for the following areas:

Châteauguay - La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil - Varennes area

Montreal Island area

As of 10 p.m., 6,320 Hydro-Quebec customers in Montreal were without electricity.

The Outaouais was hardest hit, with more than 30,000 homes in the dark. Nearly 15,000 homes are without power in the Monteregie, and another 9,250 in the Laurentians.





Strong winds blow over southwestern Québec. A little more than 63,000 customers face power #outages, mainly in the Outaouais, Montérégie and the Laurentians. Our teams are hard at work and others have been called in to join the efforts. — Hydro-Québec (@hydro_customer) May 5, 2018

#Wind gusts over 90km/h now as we hit our highest temp reading of the day. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/5hiOoruLJ0 — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) May 5, 2018

Rafale à 96 km/h #Montreal la vue du balcon n'est pas tres belle mais donne une idée de la force des vents qui promenent les pneus ... #mm pic.twitter.com/O2NGRZ9OFq — Sophie Colombani (@ASophie_MM) May 5, 2018

The storm comes amid deadly conditions in southwestern Ontario where high winds, thunderstorms and even hail ripped through the region leaving at least two people dead, while nearly 200,000 homes went temporarily without power.