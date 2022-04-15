High winds cause blackouts across Quebec as maintenance staff work to repair damage

More than 60,000 Quebecers were dealing with blackouts Friday night as high winds gusted across the province, damaging energy infrastructure.

Montreal, the Laurentians, Monteregie, and Outaouais were among the regions affected. Hydro-Quebec teams were “mobilized in the field,” patching gaps in energy endured by entire neighbourhoods at a time.

Hydro-Quebec is keeping its blackouts map updated as services halt and resume across the province.

Friday's evening winds reached speeds of 74 km/h in Montreal.

High winds are expected to ease overnight.

"The strong winds should calm down at 9 p.m., allowing us to take note of the damage and plan the rest of the work," wrote Hydro-Quebec on social media.

"Our teams will continue their work during the night."