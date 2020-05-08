MONTREAL -- While some Quebec schools are preparing to reopen their doors, Friday marked a sad end of the year at a Cowansville high school.

Parents and students drove to Massey Vanier High School, one by one, to pick up belongings left behind. It took two days to gather and sanitize the contents of more than 600 lockers.

Principal Julie Edwards called the process bittersweet.

“As long as they had stuff in their lockers, we felt like maybe they'd be back but once we gave them the stuff back it feels very final,” she said.

Secondary five student Chase Grimond, who was due to graduate, said it was just bitter as both the graduation ceremony and prom have been cancelled.

“It's five years of hard work you feel like you're not getting paid off for,” he said. “It's sad not to have the ceremony we deserve for our grade. But it is what it is.”

“They're not going to have that moment. There's no closure. It just feels like it went into nothing,” added Edwards.

Graduating students are also facing a future that's more uncertain than ever, with the global economy on shaky ground in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Going into college, there's a lot of unknowns there as well,” said parent Shelley Judge. “There's a lot of emotion. It's just really, really, really hard to hold back those tears. I feel really, really bad for these students. It's definitely not a way to say goodbye.”