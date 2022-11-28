High school northeast of Montreal evacuated due to bomb threat

Officials say students and staff are safe after a high school in Repentigny, Que. was evacuated Monday after receiving a bomb threat.

The École secondaire Jean-Baptiste Meilleur at 777 Iberville Blvd., at the northeast tip of Montreal, was evacuated during the afternoon.

"It is important to note that the evening classes of the CFP des Riverains and the Center la Croisée, as well as the meetings planned in the evening for trips to the JBM school are cancelled," reads a notice on the website of the Centre de services scolaires des Affluents.

The notice said local police are securing the scene and that another update will follow Monday evening to announce whether or not classes will be cancelled Tuesday.

The incident marked the fourth police operation at a Quebec educational institution in recent weeks.

This is a developing story. More to come.