MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Here we go again: Another round of freezing rain headed for Montreal

    Share

    Montrealers should brace for another slippery drive Friday morning, as another round of freezing rain is expected to hit the city for a second straight day.

    Freezing rain warnings are in effect for southwestern Quebec.

    Montreal is expecting another five to 10 millimetres of freezing rain early Friday, but the timing of this next round will be particularly challenging for the morning’s rush hour. Freezing drizzle is expected to begin around 4 a.m. and will continue through the morning.

    Streets and sidewalks will become slick, and motorists are warned to adjust their driving accordingly.

    Freezing rain will change to snow by late morning.

    The city will continue to see snow into the afternoon and could pick up between five and 10 centimetres.

    Flurries will linger into early Saturday morning, but dry conditions are expected through the rest of the weekend.

    Temperatures will drop back closer to seasonal beginning Monday.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News