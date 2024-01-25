Here we go again: Another round of freezing rain headed for Montreal
Montrealers should brace for another slippery drive Friday morning, as another round of freezing rain is expected to hit the city for a second straight day.
Freezing rain warnings are in effect for southwestern Quebec.
Montreal is expecting another five to 10 millimetres of freezing rain early Friday, but the timing of this next round will be particularly challenging for the morning’s rush hour. Freezing drizzle is expected to begin around 4 a.m. and will continue through the morning.
Streets and sidewalks will become slick, and motorists are warned to adjust their driving accordingly.
Freezing rain will change to snow by late morning.
The city will continue to see snow into the afternoon and could pick up between five and 10 centimetres.
Flurries will linger into early Saturday morning, but dry conditions are expected through the rest of the weekend.
Temperatures will drop back closer to seasonal beginning Monday.
