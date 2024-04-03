MONTREAL
Montreal

Here's why Quebec provincial police are wearing red caps

Quebec provincial police officers are wearing red hats as part of a pressure tactic
Quebec provincial police officers have begun pressure tactics.

Officers with the Surete du Quebec (SQ) are now wearing red caps as they try to negotiate a new contract with Quebec.

Their contract expired in March 2022.

Last fall, their union negotiated a deal that included a 21 per cent pay raise over five years, but the officers rejected the offer.

Their union said the members want raises that are in line with other police forces and say there have been no serious talks with the government for the past seven months.

