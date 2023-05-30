Here's which ten roads have been named the worst in Quebec

Of all the poorly marked, pothole-laden places to drive in Quebec, ten have cracked an annual list of the province's worst roads, and none are in Montreal.

According to CAA-Quebec, about 5,800 road users submitted their votes between April 12 and May 8, 2023.

The top 10 worst roads, as voted by Quebecers, are:

Georges Street in Gatineau, Outaouais;

Route 329 in Saint-Adolphe-d’Howard, Laurentides;

Route des Fondateurs in Larouche, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean;

Cook Road in Gatineau, Outaouais;

Chemin Sainte-Foy in Quebec, Capitale-Nationale;

Route Madoc in Saguenay, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean;

Chemin du Contour-du-Lac-à Beauce in La Tuque, Mauricie;

Route 113 in Senneterre, Abitibi-Témiscamingue;

Route de Saint-Achillée in Château-Richer, Capitale-Nationale;

Route 343 in Saint-Ambroise-de-Kildare, Lanaudiere.

A Gatineau road taking the top spot is no surprise, according to CAA spokesperson David Marcille, who says the city is notorious on the list.

It should be noted the list slants toward where most voters drive, and people in Gatineau "are very aware of the campaign, and they do vote a lot," said Marcille.

CAA says it contacts the authorities in charge of the top 10 worst roads to inform them of the road's dismal ranking and push for repairs.

Last year, it says Gatineau funded repairs along Gappe Boulevard after it was named Quebec's worst road in 2022.

WORST ROADS IN MONTREAL

In Montreal, not much has changed since last year, with Notre-Dame Street East named the worst road for the second year in a row.

"I use Notre Dame every day, and it's pretty terrible," said Marcille. "Lots of big trucks, lots of potholes, so I really hope they fix it soon."

When broken down by region, the worst streets in Montreal are:

Notre-Dame Street East;

l'Acadie Boulevard;

Christophe-Colomb Avenue;

de la Cote-de-Liesse Road;

Saint-Laurent Boulevard.

This is CAA-Quebec's eighth annual worst roads campaign. The non-profit organization invited every road user, including drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, to vote online for one road per day throughout the campaign.