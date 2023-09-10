Here's where to go to pick up a souvenir rivet of the old Champlain Bridge

Those wanting a piece of Montreal history will want to head down to Nuns' Island and grab a rivet used to build the Old Champlain Bridge.

On Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon, staff from the Champlain Bridge Corporation are handing out about 4,000 rivets at 201 Berlioz Street on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"This dates back to the construction of the bridge," said bridge corporation spokesperson Nathalie Lessard, holding a rivet. "Nowadays, that's not what we use anymore; they use nuts and bolts. So it's really nice for people who are nostalgic and history buffs."

Champlain Bridge spokesperson Nathalie Lessard displays a rivet used in the construction of the old Champlain Bridge. New construction sites no longer use the piece as they opt for nuts and bolts. (Luca Caruso-Moro/CTV News)

The paint on the rivets may contain traces of lead, so they have been covered in a layer of varnish.

The original Champlain Bridge opened in 1962 and was replaced by the new one which opened in 2019.