MONTREAL -- Montrealers have three more days to use mobile COVID-19 testing clinics before the buses they’re set up in return to the city’s fleet.

Schedules in Montreal don’t list times for walk-in testing clinics past Friday, except for the one in Montreal North, which will be open Sunday to Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the borough’s community centre on Rolland Blvd.

The seven screening clinics in different buildings across the city remain open daily with or without an appointment. The same is true for the West Island clinic in Beaconsfield.

On Wednesday, the mobile testing sites will be stationed at:

The Martin-Luther-King Park on Appleton Ave. in Côte-des-Neiges;

The Marie-Uguay Library parking lot on Monk Blvd. in Ville-Émard;

The Bois-de-Boulogne CEGEP

The Chomedey-de-Maisonneuve school on Morgan Ave. in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve;

And the Cloverdale Village Cooperative on Alexander St. in Pierrefonds.

On Thursday and Friday, they will be stationed at:

Moutainview school on Côte-Saint-Luc Rd. in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce;

The Verdun borough hall on Verdun St.;

The Chaumont Arena in Anjou;

The Centre des loisirs de St-Laurent, on Grenet St.;

And in the Saul-Bellow Library parking lot on Saint-Antoine St. in Lachine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.