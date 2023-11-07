Here's what to expect in today's Quebec economic update

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard says he is increasing some tax credits and boosting aid payments by more than the inflation rate in order to help residents cope with rising prices.

Girard says government benefits, such as the family allowance, will rise by 5.08 per cent starting Jan. 1, 2024 -- above the September year-over-year inflation rate of 4.8 per cent.

He made the announcement as part of the province's fall economic update, which unlike last year does not include direct payments issued to most Quebecers to offset inflation.

The economic update also includes $1.8 billion over five years to build 8,000 social and affordable housing units, the cost for half of which will be paid by the federal government.

Also in the update is $21 million this year in emergency funding for food banks and $265 million for public transit agencies that face budget deficits.

Girard says the province is maintaining its plan to return to a balanced budget in the 2027-28 fiscal year.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.