Here's what's open and closed on Labour Day Monday in Montreal
The City of Montreal released a list of all services that will be closed on Labour Day (Sept. 4) next week. For services and centres not mentioned in the city's list, contact the facility directly.
CLOSED
- Access Montreal offices (BAM)
- City of Montreal permit counters
- Montreal public libraries
- Culture houses
- Community centres
- Montreal courtrooms
- Service counters at 557 Gosford Street, 303 Notre-Dame Street, 7275 Sherbrooke Street East, 1405 de l'Eglise Street (Saint-Laurent) and 777 Newman Boulevard (LaSalle)
- SAQ stores except those in public markets and SAQ Express stores
- All SQDC stores
- Most major banks
- Grocery stores
OPEN
- Online services. Applications received on Monday will be processed Tuesday
- All collection services (household waste, recycling, food waste etc.)
- Ecocentres
- Biodome
- Biosphere
- Botanical Garden
- Insectarium
- Planetarium
The city said that sports facilities hours vary from borough to borough and recommends contacting the locations directly before heading to them.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gasoline prices up from a year ago as drivers head into holiday weekend
Canadians planning to hit the road for the last long weekend of summer can expect to pay more for gasoline than they did last Labour Day.
CRA fires 120 employees after review of 'inappropriately claimed' CERB payments
The Canada Revenue Agency has fired 120 employees following an internal review of those who 'inappropriately claimed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit' during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hans Niemann, reinstated by Chess.com, vows to become 'best chess player in the world' after alleged cheating scandal
American chess grandmaster Hans Niemann has been reinstated by Chess.com following the conclusion of a legal dispute between Niemann, Magnus Carlsen and the online platform, among others.
Competition Bureau approves RBC's proposed takeover of HSBC Canada
Royal Bank of Canada has obtained approval from the Competition Bureau for its proposed acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada.
Rent in Canada hit $2,078 on average in July: report
The average asking rent in Canada reached a record high of $2,078 in July, according to the latest rent report by Rentals.ca. This is the first time average asking rents for purpose-built and condominium apartments have risen above $2,000.
WATCH | Shark hunting seal rams into kayaker twice in New Zealand
A kayaker recorded the dramatic moments his vessel was rammed by a shark while it was hunting a seal off the coast of New Zealand.
Online News Act could see Google, Meta pay combined $234 million to Canadian media
Canada on Friday unveiled draft rules for a law designed to compel Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms pay news outlets, saying Ottawa was addressing the companies' concerns that they may be facing an uncapped liability.
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
The stepsister of a Colorado woman who was found dead along with her sister and teenage son at a remote Rocky Mountain campsite says the women fled into the wilderness after struggling to cope with societal changes in recent years, but they were unequipped to survive off the grid.
Raptors tickets, golf games and a $1M payday for Greenbelt land. Who is Mr. X?
It's a name that sounds like it's borrowed from a spy thriller — but an unregistered lobbyist known as "Mr. X" is a very real part of the integrity commissioner's report into how lands were selected to be removed from the Greenbelt.
Toronto
-
New ticket policy could make it harder for Leafs fans to cheer on their team in Buffalo
There might be fewer Toronto Maple Leaf fans inside the Keybank Centre in Buffalo when the team makes its twice-annual trip down the Queen Elizabeth Way this year.
-
Federal housing minister responds to Greenbelt scandal after meeting with Doug Ford
Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser said the Greenbelt was not “specifically addressed” at his meeting with the premier and his provincial counterpart on Thursday, but that his focus on tackling the housing crisis would be on density – not sprawl.
-
Man in his 30s dead after Oshawa motorcycle collision
A man in his 30s is dead after a motorcycle collision in Oshawa Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Noose discovered at Halifax’s Africville Park
A disturbing discovery was made at Africville Park in Halifax Thursday morning.
-
Price of gas, diesel increases in the Maritimes ahead of the long weekend
The price of gas and diesel increased overnight in the Maritimes ahead of the Labour Day long weekend.
-
58-year-old Lower Sackville man dead after single-vehicle motor home collision: RCMP
RCMP in Colchester County say a 58-year-old Lower Sackville, N.S., man is dead after a single-vehicle collision that occurred Thursday night.
London
-
Navigating identity: Balancing culture and assimilation in a new country
The most obvious challenge is acculturation — the need to replace, modify certain societal or cultural elements to fit in.
-
Family of four, two cats and a dog displaced following a basement fire
The call came into London fire around 10:30 a.m. on Friday and when crews arrived the Admiral Drive home, it was engulfed in smoke.
-
Sky-high flames after gas line struck
Fire crews are on scene of a gas leak and fire on Central Avenue near Wellington Street.
Northern Ontario
-
Will Frood Road South in Sudbury reopen Friday as expected?
After closing Frood Road South at Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury all summer for the construction of a new roundabout, the road was supposed to reopen Sept. 1. However, Friday morning it was still blocked off.
-
$302K in drugs seized at Sudbury home, two GTA men arrested
Two men in their 20s from the Greater Toronto Area are facing charges after Sudbury police and the provincial guns and gangs unit raided a home in the Donovan area, seizing a loaded gun, and $302,500 in fentanyl and cocaine.
-
Southern Ont. man fined $13K for illegal northern Ont. moose hunt
A southern Ontario man has been found guilty of hunting offences after a bull moose was shot and killed in northwestern Ontario and taken to southern Ontario to be processed.
Calgary
-
No injuries reported in 2-alarm fire at Calgary asphalt plant
The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) spent much of Thursday night working to extinguish a blaze at IKO Industries in Alyth/Bonnybrook.
-
Calgary man convicted in hit-and-run death of police officer to be sentenced Sept. 27
A young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer is to learn his fate Sept. 27.
-
Lethbridge drivers reminded to slow down as students head back to class
Lethbridge students are back to school starting next week and authorities are reminding drivers about an important change to the traffic rules in school and playground zones.
Kitchener
-
Traffic restrictions in place as thousands of university students move to Waterloo, Guelph
University of Waterloo is expecting around 1,800 students to move in by the end of Friday – that’s not to mention the 1,000 who moved in Thursday.
-
Local brewers 'tapped out' amid inflation, changing liquor trends
The craft brewing industry is feeling the effects of inflation, evolving trends and the lingering impact of the pandemic.
-
Cambridge OPP officer discovers kitten during traffic stop on Hwy 7/8
A routine traffic stop on Highway 7/8 took an unexpected turn for a Cambridge OPP officer.
Vancouver
-
Massive pink salmon run leading to 'rampant illegal fishing' in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, DFO says
Enforcement officers with Fisheries and Oceans Canada say they are seeing "rampant illegal fishing" in Indian Arm as anglers look to take advantage of a massive pink salmon run.
-
Surrey business owners speak up following string of targeted attacks
A series of violent break-ins in South Surrey has business owners shaken up and frustrated as criminals have been using stolen trucks to ram into stores.
-
Military rocket launcher found in Victoria prompts response from bomb disposal unit
Military bomb disposal technicians were dispatched to Victoria this week after the organizers of a residential estate sale uncovered a Canadian Army rocket launcher inside the home.
Edmonton
-
Both Hermitage fires were arsons, fire investigators rule
The second of two recent fires in Edmonton's Hermitage neighbourhood has been confirmed to be a case of arson.
-
Outdoor pools, spray parks to close this month
The City of Edmonton will begin to close its outdoor pools and spray parks next week.
-
Highway 16 in Strathcona County 'impassable' because of fatal crash: police
Early information from RCMP is that a crash on Highway 16 in Strathcona County early Friday morning is fatal.
Windsor
-
Man shot on his front porch in Windsor’s west end: WPS
Just before midnight, police posted to social media that Wellington Avenue was closed between College Street and Erie Street and officers were on scene of a shooting.
-
What's open and closed Labour Day weekend in Windsor-Essex
Summer is winding down and there are a number of closures to look out for over the Labour Day long weekend.
-
Two Thursday crashes being investigated by Windsor police
Windsor police is continuing to investigate two crashes that happened Thursday in the city.
Regina
-
Here's why Sask. saw virtually no tornadoes this year
With just one confirmed tornado in Saskatchewan so far in 2023, it’s the lowest number in recent memory that Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) meteorologist Terri Lang can remember.
-
Regina Fire battles 'significant fire' on Garnet Street
Emergency crews were called to a fire on the 700 block of Garnet Street on Friday morning.
-
Series highlighting firefighting efforts in northern Sask. renewed
A documentary series focused on the efforts of wildland firefighters and First Nations responders in northern Saskatchewan is getting renewed for a second season.
Ottawa
-
CRA fires 120 employees after review of 'inappropriately claimed' CERB payments
The Canada Revenue Agency has fired 120 employees following an internal review of those who 'inappropriately claimed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit' during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
School bus driver stopped for speeding south of Ottawa
The OPP says officers in Grenville set up a speed enforcement blitz on Friday morning following multiple traffic complaints on Rideau River Road.
-
Ottawa man charged with sexual assault
Ottawa police say investigators are concerned there may be other victims after a 47-year-old Ottawa man was charged with sexual assault.
Saskatoon
-
89-year-old man dies following Saskatoon crash
Saskatoon police say an 89-year-old man is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon city council hikes parking fines, penalties for late tax payments to shave down budget gap
On Thursday, councillors briskly moved through budget lines, ultimately shaving another $3.15 million off of the original $52 million shortfall revealed in the spring.
-
Here's why Sask. saw virtually no tornadoes this year
With just one confirmed tornado in Saskatchewan so far in 2023, it’s the lowest number in recent memory that Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) meteorologist Terri Lang can remember.