MONTREAL -- This year’s May long weekend will play out a little differently than those in the past in Quebec – with stay-at-home orders keeping people in their own regions and many non-essential stores being closed already.

And then there are stores that have been deemed essential but that close on Sundays – Premier François Legault’s way to ensure that workers find time to rest and recharge amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. Here's how to navigate this weekend amid the confusion:

GROCERY STORES

Metro, IGA, Maxi stores will be closed on Sunday, per the province’s guidelines, but will be open on Monday. Provigo has not provided information on whether or not its stores will be open on Monday, so double check with your local store before heading over.

Like the grocery stores, the SAQ will be closed on Sunday and open on Monday.

Stores have reduced their opening hours amid the pandemic, so be sure to check their websites or call ahead of time to make sure you’re aware of your local store’s latest schedule.

You can also expect to wait in lines both outside and inside the store, as extra measures have been taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 – including increased cleaning and limiting how many people can browse store shelves at once.

RESTAURANTS

Restaurants typically decide on a case-by-case basis whether they’ll close or remain open for holidays, so be sure to check ahead of time if you plan to pick up food to take home. Dining rooms have been forced to close since the start of the pandemic.

If you’re planning on ordering from a delivery app, remember that Foodora recently stopped its Canadian operations. There are several other apps available to deliver your goodies, though – like Uber Eats, Doordash, A Là Carte Express and Skip the Dishes.

GOVERNMENT SERVICES

In Montreal, non-essential services have been closed due to COVID-19, which will carry through the long weekend. The 311 information line will remain open.

The SAAQ is already operating on an appointment-only basis and only for certain services due to the pandemic but will be closed entirely on Monday.

Canada Post will not be collecting or delivering mail on Monday, as it is closed on national, provincial and terrirorial holidays – but post offices operated by the private sector may be open, depending on the hours of the host business.

Banks will be closed across the country on Monday, as will most provincial and federal government services.

OTHER STORES

Some stores that aren't connected to malls, like Home Depot and Canadian Tire, will be closed on Sunday but open on Monday.