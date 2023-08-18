Here's what roads will be closed in and around Montreal this weekend

Those planning on driving in and around Montreal this weekend should be aware that there will be road closures on the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) West in Staint-Anne-de-Bellevue, on the Honore-Mercier bridge, in the Saint-Pierre Interchange, in Laval on Highway 13 North and other areas.

Quebec City will also see some major road closures.

Commuters are advised to plan their trips accordingly.

QUEBEC CITY/ PIERRE LAPORT BRIDGE

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

Two southbound lanes and one northbound lane will be open on Highway 73 and on the bridge.

TRANS-CANADA HIGHWAY (A-40)

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, the Trans-Canada Highway between exit 41 (boulevard des Anciens-Combattants, A-20 west) and the following entrance.

As a result, the following is a default closure from 11 p.m.:

The entrance under the Chemin des Pins overpass.

Closures on Trans-Canada Highway west from Aug. 18 to 21, 2023.

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Saturday at 2 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Kahnawake-bound bridge (R-138 west, upstream bridge). One lane will be open in each direction on the Montreal-bound bridge.

As a result, the Airlie Street entrance for Route-138 West is a default closure.

Mercier Bridge closures from Aug. 18 to 21, 2023.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Route-138 east ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 west (towards 1st Avenue and the airport).

Closures in the Saint-Pierre interchange from Aug. 18 to 21, 2023.

HIGHWAY 13

In Laval, on the northbound Highway 13 lanes from Exit 12 (Samson, Notre-Dame, Saint-Martin boulevards), several configurations are planned for the weekend:

From Friday at midnight to Saturday at 6 a.m. and Sunday at 6 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The highway between exit 12 and the Highway 440 entrance.

As a result, the Notre-Dame Boulevard entrance will be a default closure.

On Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., two of three lanes of the highway will be closed between exit 12 and Dagenais Boulevard.

As a result, exit 15 (A-440, R-148, boulevard Dagenais) and exit 17 (boulevard Sainte-Rose) are default closures.

From Sunday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., two of three lanes will be closed between Sainte-Rose Boulevard and Vachon Bridge.

Highway 13 closures from Aug. 18 to 21, 2023.

HIGHWAY 20 / 30 INTERCHANGE (BOUCHERVILLE)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Boucherville, the Highway 20 West service road between the Highway 30 East exit and the Highway 30 West entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Highway 20 West access road to Highway 30 West.

The Highway 30 East ramp to Highway 20 West.

On Highway 20 West, the right lane at Highway 30.

ROUTE 112 (COUSINEAU BOULEVARD)

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

In Longueuil (arr. Saint-Hubert), one lane will be open in each direction in the westbound lane between Mountainview Boulevard and Pacific Street.

UPCOMING

In Laval as of Tuesday at 10 p.m. on Highway 440 West, exit 24 (Industriel Boulevard) will be closed for redevelopment.

In Montreal, two of three lanes will be closed on De Lorimier Avenue southbound at Falardeau Street on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One of two westbound lanes on the Serge-Marcil Bridge (spanning the St. Lawrence River between Salaberry-de-Valleyfield and Les Cèdres) will be closed from Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

Starting Monday until mid-September in Mont Saint-Hilaire, one lane will be open in each direction on Route-116 between Route-229 and des Bernaches Street from 7 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. for paving work.

All roadwork may be cancelled due to weather or operational constraints. Consult Quebec511.info for up-to-date information on all road closures.