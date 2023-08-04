Here's what roads will be closed in and around Montreal this weekend

In the final weekend of the construction holiday, there are relatively few major route closures due to construction in and around Montreal.

However, Osheaga, MTL Pride and other festivals dot the calendar and motorists are advised to use route planning apps and avoid the areas below.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Route 138 east ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 west (towards 1st Avenue and the airport).

The following is a night closure from Friday at midnight to Saturday at 7 a.m.:

Highway 20 west (du Souvenir), between exit 63 (R-138 west, Honoré-Mercier bridge, 1re Avenue) and the entrance to 1st Avenue.

HIGHWAY 15

From Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

In Brossard, La Prairie and Candiac, two of three lanes will be closed on Highway 15 south, between Matte and Taschereau boulevards (R-134).

As a result, the following is a default closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

The rue du Quai exit and entrance (access to the marina).

On Friday and Saturday, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day, the following closure will be in effect:

In Candiac, La Prairie and Brossard, Highway 15 north between exit 45 (Taschereau Boulevard) and the Matte Boulevard entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Montcalm Boulevard, Salaberry Street / Saint-José Boulevard and Saint-Henri Street entrances.

SOULIGNY AVENUE

From Friday at 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Montreal, Souligny Avenue west between Honoré-Beaugrand Street and the Highway 25 entrance.

HIGHWAY 30

From Saturday at midnight to Aug. 19, the following closure will be in effect:

At Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, on Highway 30 east, long-term closure of exit 78 (Clairevue Boulevard, Saint-Hubert airport) and the entrance to Clairevue Boulevard.

HIGHWAYS 15 AND 930 INTERCHANGE

In Candiac, at the A-15/A-930 interchange, complete and partial long-term closures will be in effect, starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 southbound and Thursday, Aug. 10 northbound, until the winter break:

The Highway 15 south service road ramp to Highway 930 east (towards La Prairie).

The slip road leading from Highway 15 north service road to Highway 930 west (towards the Honoré-Mercier bridge).

On Highway 15 in both directions, at the interchange, one of three lanes will be closed, and traffic will be diverted onto the service roads.

ATWATER AVENUE

Only one lane will be open in each direction between Delisle and Notre-Dame Ouest streets, in the Atwater Market area, from Aug. 5 to 13.

CHEMIN DES PINS

In Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Chemin des Pins will be closed on the overpass over Highway 40, from 10 p.m. on Sunday until the end of November.

All roadwork may be cancelled due to weather or operational constraints. For up-to-date information on road closures, consult Quebec511.info.