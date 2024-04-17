MONTREAL
    • Here's the average age Quebecers become fathers: statistics institute

    The average age of fatherhood in Quebec was 33.8 years in 2022, up from 30.3 years in 1976 (pexels.com) The average age of fatherhood in Quebec was 33.8 years in 2022, up from 30.3 years in 1976 (pexels.com)
    Paternity is beginning later and later in Quebec. The average age men become fathers was 33.8 years in 2022, up from 30.3 years in 1976, the Quebec Statistics Institute reported Wednesday.

    By comparison, for women, the average age at first maternity was 31.1 years in 2022, compared with 27.3 years in 1976.

    The number of children per man reached 1.39 in 2022. It was 1.49 per woman.

    The ISQ explained that the difference between male and female fertility can be explained by an imbalance in population numbers at the fertile ages, in particular.

    "For example, Quebec has more men than women at the reproductive ages," explained ISQ demographer Anne Binette Charbonneau in an interview.

    She suggests various factors to explain these phenomena, such as longer periods of study, the desire to establish one's career, the wish to wait until one has sufficient financial security, and the desire to own property.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 18, 2024.

