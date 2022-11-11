Here's how to watch the Remembrance Day ceremony in Montreal
Montrealers will gather at Place du Canada Friday for the first in-person Remembrance Day ceremony in two years.
For those watching from home, the ceremony will be streamed live at 11 a.m. on the CTV Montreal website.
- WATCH LIVE: Montreal Remembrance Day ceremony
Events will include a 21-gun salute, a flypast of two military helicopters, and the laying of wreaths.
Traffic around Place du Canada will be restricted from 8 a.m. until about 1 p.m.
The ceremony in Montreal is one of many across Canada today, including at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
CTV News Channel will provide special live coverage with Omar Sachedina from the ceremony in the nation's capital. It airs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.
