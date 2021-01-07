MONTREAL -- Starting Saturday, a curfew will be in effect in Quebec for all regions except the Nord-du-Quebec administrative region.

Quebecers will need to stay in their homes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. or risk a fine of up to $6,000. until Feb. 8.

Below is a breakdown of the new regulations that will come into force on the weekend.

CURFEW EXCEPTIONS

People are permitted to leave their homes for health-care and humanitarian reasons or priority work

Residents can walk their dogs within one kilometre of their homes

Gas stations and pharmacies may remain open

Travel is permitted for those travelling to and from adult education or training school

Those transporting goods and those managing supply chains can continue to operate

Travellers heading to an airport, bus or train station are permitted to do so

Quebec will provide further clarification on the curfew shortly.

INDOOR OR OUTDOOR VISITORS TO HOMES AND COTTAGES

Multiple visitors are not permitted at your home from another address

Private indoor gatherings are not permitted

Single individuals are permitted to visit from another address

One informal caregiver is permitted

Service or support workers are permitted

People are already hired for work are permitted

CLOSED

Grocery stores at depanneurs are required to close at 7:30 p.m.

Ski resorts are required to close for night skiing

Non-essential businesses and offices (staff is required to work from home)

Beauty salons

Restaurant dining areas (delivery only during curfew hours)

Saunas and spas (except for massage therapy services)

Drop-in daycare centres

Libraries except for circulation purposes

Indoor sports activities except for physical education classes in schools, professional sports and identified athlete training with permission from Quebec public health authorities

Auditoriums, cinemas, theatres, and museums

TOLERATED

Sports and recreational activities within family bubbles

Outdoor activities such as walking, skating, skiing and cross-country skiing that are NOT in groups (traffic must be monitored at outdoor sites with controlled access)

Downhill skiing

On-site pickup at retail businesses for products purchased online

Funerals with a maximum of 10 people excluding funeral establishment staff (no food or alcohol may be served)

Demonstrations, but with mandatory mask-wearing or face covering

Community organizations' services

EDUCATION RULES

Childcare services within the accommodation limits (children cannot lose their places if parents decide not to send their children to the childcare service)

Preschool and elementary education will restart Monday with classes required to operate following public health measures

Secondary school will continue with distanced learning services until Jan. 18 when classes resume

Lunch is to be taken with students from one stable classroom group

Measures do not apply to students with disabilities or those experiencing adjustment or learning difficulties attending a specialized school, special class or the Work-Oriented Training Pathway

Adult education programs to restart Jan. 18 with distanced education emphasized

Higher education continued using maximizing distance teaching activities

Internships and laboratories are maintained for adult education and higher education programs

For all education levels: