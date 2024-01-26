FAE agreement in principle rejected by two more unions
The agreement in principle reached between the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) and the Quebec government has been rejected by two more unions.
The vote is now split into four approvals and four against, with one union left to vote.
Early Friday morning, the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la région de Québec (SERQ) said its teachers voted 60 per cent against the deal.
"The challenges are huge, and the government hasn't done its homework," the union argued on its Facebook page.
The SERQ represents some 7,000 teachers with the Centre de services scolaire de la Capitale and the Centre services scolaire des Premières-Seigneuries.
The Syndicat de l'enseignement des Seigneuries (SES), which represents 700 teachers in Vaudreuil-Soulanges, also held a general assembly Thursday night.
The union has not publicly revealed the status of its vote, but the Journal de Montréal states teachers rejected it by 58 per cent.
The SERQ and SES join the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la région de Laval, which rejected the agreement at 68 per cent, and the Syndicat de l’enseignement des Basses-Laurentides (SEBL), at 72 per cent.
To be ratified, the agreement in principle must be accepted by a majority of the FAE's nine unions, as well as by a majority of its members.
Four unions have accepted the agreement: the Alliance des professeur(e)s de Montréal at 52 per cent. the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la Pointe-de-l'Île in Montreal (SEPÎ) at 58.5 per cent, the Syndicat de l'enseignement de l'Outaouais at 57 per cent and the Syndicat de l'enseignement de l'ouest de Montréal (SEOM) at 51 per cent.
One remaining union has yet to vote.
The Syndicat de l'enseignement de la Haute-Yamaska (SEHY) has its general assembly scheduled for Jan. 31.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Donald Trump must pay E. Jean Carroll US$83.3 million in damages in defamation case, jury finds
Donald Trump was ordered by a federal jury on Friday to pay US$83.3 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll, who accused the former U.S. president of destroying her reputation as a trustworthy journalist by denying he raped her nearly three decades ago.
Canadian cyclist permanently banned for code of conduct violations
Cycling Canada has banned Alexander Amiri from its activities and events after an Abuse-Free Sport adjudicative panel found the road cyclist breached the organization's code of conduct.
Report details cost estimates, risks of proposed Manitoba landfill search for remains
The proposed search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women could cost $90 million -- about half the projected maximum in an earlier estimate -- although searchers could face a "very high risk" from asbestos, a new report says.
Canada takes no clear position on interim ruling in genocide case against Israel
Canada opted to say as little as possible Friday about an International Court of Justice ruling that ordered Israel to prevent a genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
What renters and landlords should know about 'cash for keys' deals
A backlog of cases at landlord and tenant boards in Canada is allowing tenants to misuse the system, causing expensive issues for landlords who attempt to buy them out, according to a real estate expert.
University students, staff concerned over increased surveillance on exams
University students and staff across the country are concerned about increased surveillance on examinations, saying they can be overly-sensitive and cause undue stress during tests.
WATCH Car crashes into new speed detector during a report on the device
While an Argentine minister was on live TV extolling the virtues that new speed detectors would have on drivers, a vehicle was caught on camera crashing right into one of the devices.
Cellphone use to be restricted in B.C. schools, premier announces
The use of cellphones in B.C. classrooms will soon be restricted, Premier David Eby announced Friday.
Video shows beaver roaming Toronto waterfront unfazed by public
A beaver spotted near Toronto’s waterfront on Thursday remained unfazed by the public and excited children while it worked on building its dam in a video posted to social media by CTV's Adrian Ghobrial.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario to introduce new measures amid international student visa cap
The Doug Ford government will be introducing measures “to protect students and improve the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary education,” including a review of programs with a large number of international students.
-
Video shows beaver roaming Toronto waterfront unfazed by public
A beaver spotted near Toronto’s waterfront on Thursday remained unfazed by the public and excited children while it worked on building its dam in a video posted to social media by CTV's Adrian Ghobrial.
-
Police warn of fake SickKids Foundation canvassers going door-to-door asking for cash donations
Toronto police have issued a warning about a door-to-door scam going on in the city involving fake SickKids Foundation canvassers.
Atlantic
-
Rural N.B. homeowner questions property assessment increase
A homeowner in rural New Brunswick is questioning a big increase in his property assessment.
-
Man charged with first-degree murder in Charlottetown man's 1988 death
Police in Charlottetown say a 56-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in connection with the 1988 homicide of Byron Carr.
-
Man dead after snowmobile crash with moose: N.B. RCMP
A 59-year-old man is dead after an alleged snowmobile crash in Allardville, N.B., on Thursday.
London
-
Displaced tenants of St. Thomas fire grateful for support as they try to figure out next steps
Cody Bennett is among the eight people left homeless after fire in St. Thomas, Ont. He watched Thursday night as firefighters tried to save the structure he has called home for seven years.
-
16-year-old boy charged after discharging shotgun in north end neighbourhood
A 16-year-old youth is facing multiple charges after he allegedly discharged a sawed-off shotgun following a disturbance at a northeast London home earlier this week.
-
Vehicle crashes into house in St. Thomas, Ont.
Around 2 a.m., police responded to the scene on McIntyre Street where they said the driver of a vehicle showed “visible signs of impairment.”
Northern Ontario
-
Blind River grandparent saved from being scammed out of $10K
The 'emergency' scam has been circulating the region for years and earlier this week a grandparent in Blind River was targeted.
-
Speeding a factor in head-on bus crash that killed man in Sudbury, police say
A 61-year-old man has died following a head-on crash with a city bus in the Onaping area of Greater Sudbury.
-
Cochrane mayor’s pay should be suspended 90 days, integrity commissioner rules
Cochrane Mayor Peter Politis bullied and harassed two senior managers in the town, the community’s integrity commissioner has ruled.
Calgary
-
Payouts coming for hundreds of Alberta health workers impacted by COVID-19 vaccine rules
Hundreds of Alberta health-care workers unvaccinated against COVID-19 are being financially compensated after filing grievances with their union.
-
'Tenacious and adventurous': Calgary family asking for help bringing home loved one who died in Australia
A Calgary family is looking for help to bring home a loved one who died in Australia earlier this week.
-
'I just want them to see the beauty'; photographer's images of the Ya Ha Tinda ranch showcased at Banff's Whyte Museum
Photographer Arto Djerdjerian shot more than 40,000 pictures over six years at the Ya Ha Tinda ranch, Canada's only federally-owned and operated working horse ranch. Now, 30 of the best images are on display at the Whyte Museum in Banff for its Winter 2024 Exhibition.
Kitchener
-
WATCH
WATCH Vehicle catches fire on Kitchener highway
Police shut down a section of Highway 8 in south Kitchener Friday as emergency crews responded to a vehicle on fire.
-
Police looking for SUV seen in area before Kitchener homicide
Waterloo regional police have released a picture of a vehicle they believe is connected to Thursday’s homicide in Kitchener.
-
Flooding fears after recent rain and snow melt
Friday morning’s heavy rain, mixed with warm temperatures and sunshine in the afternoon, created a water buildup throughout Waterloo Region.
Vancouver
-
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims still 'in the mountains,' family member says
Four days after a deadly helicopter crash in northern British Columbia, the bodies of the three victims have yet to be recovered from the mountainside, according to the uncle of two men who were aboard the aircraft.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Striking Metro Vancouver transit workers applying to take future pickets to Victoria, Fraser Valley
Striking Metro Vancouver transit workers are seeking permission from the Labour Relations Board to take their picket lines as far away as Victoria and the Fraser Valley if mediation is unsuccessful, CTV News has learned.
-
Cellphone use to be restricted in B.C. schools, premier announces
The use of cellphones in B.C. classrooms will soon be restricted, Premier David Eby announced Friday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton father charged with murder in death of infant son
An Edmonton man has been charged in the death of his infant son last year.
-
Fire breaks out while Edmonton police carry out court order; 7 people hospitalized
Seven people were taken to hospital from a fire south of Edmonton's Whyte Avenue early Friday morning.
-
'Rolling childcare closures' could be coming to Alberta, association warns
Frustrated by daycare subsidy agreements, an association representing 30,000 childcare spaces in Alberta warned Friday that rolling closures may be coming to a daycare near you.
Windsor
-
SafePoint pause 'erodes' trust with drug users, expert fears
When Windsor’s first supervised consumption site opened last spring, the team behind it repeatedly stated it would take a while to build the full trust of people who use drugs.
-
Pair of councillors pitch enhanced transit service in proposed budget amendment
Budget deliberations begin at Windsor City Hall Monday with a proposed property tax increase of 3.93 per cent, but a duo of city councillors have a last minute pitch they believe will enhance service at Transit Windsor without blowing the budget.
-
Four guns seized at Windsor-Detroit border
The Canada Border Services Agency is reminding travellers to leave their guns at home.
Regina
-
Sask. nurses union 'gravely concerned' over province's decision to restrict harm reduction funding
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) has openly criticized the province’s decision to suspend funding for certain harm reduction measures.
-
How a lost dog from the Saskatchewan countryside ended up in downtown Toronto
A dog from the Saskatchewan countryside that had been missing since September has turned up in an unlikely place: downtown Toronto.
-
Regina teen, 16, charged with second-degree murder
A 16-year-old Regina boy has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation into a homicide in December.
Ottawa
-
Parkdale Food Centre to close community fridge, citing considerable demand
The Parkdale Food Centre will be closing its Hintonburg indoor community fridge and pantry, after exceeding demand has made it impossible for the organization to keep up.
-
Person suffers serious injuries after Ottawa west-end stabbing
The Ottawa Police is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at a store in Ottawa's west-end earlier this month.
-
Ottawa police seeking help to locate missing 42-year-old man
The Ottawa Police Service is concerned for the safety and well-being of a 42-year-old man who was last seen in the Findlay Creek area.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith stabbing victims had little chance of being saved by paramedics, pathologist says
The inquest into a series of brutal stabbings in rural Saskatchewan wrapped up its second week on Friday with another day of graphic testimony from a forensic pathologist.
-
Man and woman face several charges after drug trafficking investigation
A man and a woman from Saskatoon have been arrested and charged following a drug trafficking investigation in the 1700 block of Preston Avenue North, according to police.
-
Saskatoon gas station had diesel in regular pump for nearly 24 hours
Almost a full day passed before a mix-up at a Saskatoon gas station was identified, leaving multiple drivers with diesel in their tanks by mistake.