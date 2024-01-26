FAE agreement in principle rejected by two more unions

The agreement in principle reached between the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) and the Quebec government has been rejected by two more unions.

The vote is now split into four approvals and four against, with one union left to vote.

Early Friday morning, the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la région de Québec (SERQ) said its teachers voted 60 per cent against the deal.

"The challenges are huge, and the government hasn't done its homework," the union argued on its Facebook page.

The SERQ represents some 7,000 teachers with the Centre de services scolaire de la Capitale and the Centre services scolaire des Premières-Seigneuries.

The Syndicat de l'enseignement des Seigneuries (SES), which represents 700 teachers in Vaudreuil-Soulanges, also held a general assembly Thursday night.

The union has not publicly revealed the status of its vote, but the Journal de Montréal states teachers rejected it by 58 per cent.

The SERQ and SES join the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la région de Laval, which rejected the agreement at 68 per cent, and the Syndicat de l’enseignement des Basses-Laurentides (SEBL), at 72 per cent.

To be ratified, the agreement in principle must be accepted by a majority of the FAE's nine unions, as well as by a majority of its members.

Four unions have accepted the agreement: the Alliance des professeur(e)s de Montréal at 52 per cent. the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la Pointe-de-l'Île in Montreal (SEPÎ) at 58.5 per cent, the Syndicat de l'enseignement de l'Outaouais at 57 per cent and the Syndicat de l'enseignement de l'ouest de Montréal (SEOM) at 51 per cent.

One remaining union has yet to vote.

The Syndicat de l'enseignement de la Haute-Yamaska (SEHY) has its general assembly scheduled for Jan. 31.