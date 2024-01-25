MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Here are the schools that are closed in Montreal due to the freezing rain

    Schools across Montreal were closed on Jan. 25, 2024 after freezing rain left a layer of ice on the sidewalks and roads in the city. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News) Schools across Montreal were closed on Jan. 25, 2024 after freezing rain left a layer of ice on the sidewalks and roads in the city. (Olivia O'Malley/CTV News)
    Roads and sidewalks across Quebec were covered with a slick layer of ice on Thursday morning in Montreal and other regions of Quebec as freezing rain hit the region overnight.

    As a result, the following school service centres or school boards have announced that they are closed on Jan. 25:

    • Le centre de services scolaire des Trois-Lacs
    • Centre de services scolaire des Patriotes
    • Centre de services scolaire des Grandes-Seigneuries
    • Centre de services scolaire Marie-Victorin
    • New Frontiers School Board 
    • Riverside School Board 

    Bus transportation is delayed for Rotiwennakehte Elementary School and Ratihen:te High School in Kanesatake.

    Is your school closed? Please email MontrealDigitalNews@bellmedia.ca and let us know.

    This list will be updated throughout the morning.

