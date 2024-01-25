Here are the schools that are closed in Montreal due to the freezing rain

Roads and sidewalks across Quebec were covered with a slick layer of ice on Thursday morning in Montreal and other regions of Quebec as freezing rain hit the region overnight.

As a result, the following school service centres or school boards have announced that they are closed on Jan. 25:

Le centre de services scolaire des Trois-Lacs

Centre de services scolaire des Patriotes

Centre de services scolaire des Grandes-Seigneuries

Centre de services scolaire Marie-Victorin

New Frontiers School Board

Riverside School Board

Bus transportation is delayed for Rotiwennakehte Elementary School and Ratihen:te High School in Kanesatake.

Is your school closed? Please email MontrealDigitalNews@bellmedia.ca and let us know.