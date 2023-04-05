Here are the schools closed in Montreal on Wednesday

With expected freezing rain and major amounts of precipitation expected, multiple schools in the Montreal area are closed on Wednesday.

The following school boards and service centres are closed:

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board

Centre de sevice scolaire des Affluents

Centre de sevice scolaire des Hautes-Laurentides

Centre de services scolaire de Laval

Centre de services scolaire des Mille-Îles

Centre de services scolaire des Samares

The following schools are closed:

Collège Français Secondaire Montréal

Collège Français annexe primaire Longueuil

Collège Français annexe secondaire Longueuil

École Marie-Anne (Rawdon)

Peter Hall School (both campuses)

Rotiwennakéhte Elementary

Ratihén:te High School

With reporting from James Foster at CJAD 800 Radio.