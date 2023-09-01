Here are the routes that will be closed in and around Montreal on the weekend

It will be a relatively mild weekend of roadwork for the Labour Day holiday but some routes will include closures and delays due to construction.

Drivers should plan their trips accordingly.

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Saturday at 4 a.m. to Monday 10 at p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Montreal-bound span of the bridge. One lane will be open in each direction on the Kahnawake-bound side of the bridge.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

Saturday at 1 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Route 138 east ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 west (towards 1st Avenue and the airport).

From Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 11 p.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

On Route 138 east, two of three lanes will be closed between Clément Street and the interchange.

As a result, the Clément Street entrance will be a default closure from Saturday 1 a.m. to Monday 5:30 a.m.

There will also be complete night closures on Saturday from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. and Sunday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

HIGHWAY 13

On Saturday from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. and again from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The highway between exit 12 (Samson and Notre-Dame boulevards) and the next entrance.

On Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., two of three lanes will be closed along the same span of highway.

HIGHWAY 40

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., and Saturday from 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m. and from Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Highway 40 west, between exit 41 (des Anciens-Combattants Boulevard, A-20 west) and the following entrance.

As a result, the Chemin des Pins entrance will be closed.

GUY-LAFLEUR HIGHWAY (A-50)

In Mirabel, repair work will be carried out on three culverts under Guy-Lafleur Highway (A-50), near the Highway 15 interchange in Mirabel, starting on Aug. 31.

Partial road closures will be in effect as a result.

In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info to find out about current and future network closures.