Here are the roads that will be closed this weekend in and around Montreal

Those driving in and around Montreal on the weekend should note that certain routes will be closed due to roadwork and the Grande Marche in downtown Montreal on Sunday.

Notably, the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) westbound, the Honoré-Mercier Bridge, and the Saint-Pierre interchange are best avoided to alleviate the possibility of gridlock headaches.

CANCELLED WORK

Work on the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) east between the Turcot interchange and the Ville-Marie tunnel that was scheduled for the whole weekend has been postponed to a later date.

TRANS-CANADA HIGHWAY (A-40)

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) westbound, between exit 41 (boulevard des Anciens-Combattants) and the following entrance.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Chemin Sainte-Marie entrance (under the Rue des Pins overpass).

One of two lanes on the Trans-Canada West service road will be closed between the highway entrance (exit 41) and the end of the service road.

As a result, the following are default closures:

On the highway, exit 44 (boulevard Morgan).

The Morgan and Anciens-Combattants north entrances for the service road.

Closures on the Trans-Canada West (A-40) from Oct. 13 to 16, 2023.

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

From Saturday at 4 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Kahnawake-bound portion of the bridge (R-138 west, upstream bridge). One lane will be open in each direction on the Montreal-bound side of the bridge.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

The Airlie Street entrance for Route-138 west.

Closures on the Mercier Bridge from Oct. 13 to 16, 2023.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Route-138 east (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) ramp to Highway 20 west (towards 1re Avenue and the airport).

CHEMIN DE LA CÔTE-DE-LIESSE WEST

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Montreal (borough of Saint-Laurent), the Highway 40 west service road between Deslauriers Street and Montpellier Boulevard.

LAVIOLETTE BRIDGE (A-55)

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6:30 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

Between Trois-Rivières and Bécancour, two of four lanes will be closed, with one lane open in each direction.

MONTREAL CLOSURES:

DE LORIMIER AVENUE

In Montréal's Ville-Marie borough, one lane of traffic will be open in each direction on De Lorimier Avenue between René-Lévesque Boulevard and Sainte-Catherine Street on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BRIDGE STREET

In Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough, Bridge Street will be closed between Wellington and Saint-Patrick streets, from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

GAETAN-LABERGE BOULEVARD

In Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough, one lane will be open in each direction on Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard between Marc-Cantin Street and Highway 15 from Oct. 16 to Nov. 3.

REM LIGHT-RAIL LINE

From Oct. 15, work will begin on the rails between Panama and Gare Centrale stations. Service will be interrupted from Sunday to Thursday, from 10 p.m. until the network closes the following day.

Shuttles will be deployed to enable users to travel between Panama and Gare Centrale stations.

LA GRANDE MARCHE - DEFI PIERRE LAVOIE

In Montreal on Sunday, Oct. 15, there will be restrictions on the municipal network in connection with the Grande Marche, particularly on Avenue du Parc and Saint-Urbain Street.

The event starts and finishes at Place des Festivals on Jeanne-Mance Street.

The route for the Grande Marche on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.

All work may be cancelled due to operational constraints or weather.