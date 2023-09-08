Here are the roads that will be closed in and around Montreal this weekend

Fall construction season is upon all residents of the Greater Montreal Area, and there will be a number of major route closures on the weekend.

Drivers are advised to avoid the Ile-aux-Tortes and Honore-Mercier bridges, the Saint-Pierre interchange and other routes listed below.

ÎLE-AUX-TOURTES BRIDGE / HIGHWAY 40

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

On the bridge between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville (island of Montreal), one of two eastbound lanes and one of three westbound lanes will be closed.

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

On Saturday and Sunday from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Montreal-bound side of the bridge. One lane in each direction will be open on the Kahnawake-bound span.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE AND ROUTE-138

From Friday at midnight to Saturday at 7 a.m. and from Sunday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Route-138 east ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 west (towards 1st Avenue and the airport).

From Saturday at 5:30 a.m. to Sunday at 11 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:

On Route-138 east, two of three lanes between Clément Street and the interchange.

As a result, the following is a default closure from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5:30 a.m.:

The Clément Street entrance.

Route-138 east will be completely closed overnight on Saturday from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. and on Sunday from 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

TRANS-CANADA HIGHWAY (A-40)

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.; from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.; and from Sunday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) west, between exit 41 (des Anciens-Combattants Boulevard, A-20 west) and the following entrance.

As a result, the chemin des Pins entrance is a default closure.

HIGHWAY 13

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.; from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.; and from Sunday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Montreal (arr. Saint-Laurent) and Laval, two of three lanes on Highway 13 north, between the beginning of the Louis-Bisson bridge and exit 12 (Samson and Notre-Dame boulevards).

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. and from Sunday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 4:30 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Laval, Highway 13 north, between exit 12 (Samson, Notre-Dame boulevards) and the following entrance.

From Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Laval and Boisbriand, Highway 13 between exit 12 and the Route-344 entrance (chemin de la Grande-Côte), including the Vachon bridge.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The entrances from Notre-Dame Boulevard, Highway 440 and Sainte-Rose Boulevard.

VILLE-MARIE EXPRESSWAY (R-136) EAST

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Montreal (arr. Ville-Marie), on the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) east, at the end of the Ville-Marie tunnel, exit 6 (boulevard Saint-Laurent, rue Berri).

VICTORIA BRIDGE

From Sept. 11 to 21, between Montréal (Le Sud-Ouest borough) and Saint-Lambert, the west span of the bridge (upstream side, Samuel-De Champlain bridge) will be closed. One lane will be open in each direction on the other span (downstream side), according to the following schedule:

Montreal-bound, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saint-Lambert-bound, from 3 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

MANSFIELD STREET (MONTREAL)

In Montreal (borough of Ville-Marie), Mansfield Street will be closed between Saint-Jacques and Saint-Antoine West streets from Friday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m.

SERGE-MARCIL BRIDGE

Between Les Cèdres and Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, the eastbound span of the bridge will be closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

One of two lanes on the westbound span of the bridge will be closed on Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

BELLERIVE ROAD

In Carignan, the Chemin Bellerive overpass over Highway 10 will be closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5:30 a.m.

GRAND PRIX CYCLISTE DE MONTREAL

In Montreal (Côte-des-Neiges, Outremont and Ville-Marie boroughs), the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10. Traffic and parking restrictions will apply.

GUY LAFLEUR HIGHWAY (A-50) WEST

At Mirabel, on the highway westbound, exits 285-N (Mirabel airport) and 285-S (Henri-Fabre Boulevard west) will be closed from Saturday 7 a.m. to Sunday 8 p.m.

VOLARIA AIR SHOW (BEAUHARNOIS)

There will be alternating traffic on Route 205, south of rang Saint-Zéphirin, on Sunday from 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures.