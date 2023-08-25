Here are the roads that will be closed in and around Montreal on the weekend

The fall roadwork schedule kicks off this weekend, so commuters travelling in and around Montreal should note there will be delays on certain routes.

Particularly, the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) west in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, the Saint-Pierre interchange, Highway 13 north in Laval and the roads mentioned below will all include work and closures.

Drivers will be wise to plan their trips accordingly.

The Ministry of Transport Quebec (MTQ) said the work planned for the Honoré-Mercier Bridge this weekend, however, has been cancelled due to "operational constraints."

TRANS-CANADA HIGHWAY (A-40)

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) west, between exit 41 (des Anciens-Combattants Boulevard, A-20 west) and the following entrance.

As a result, the following are default closures :

Exit 44 (Morgan Boulevard)

The Highway 40 west service road ramp to des Anciens-Combattants Boulevard.

The Sainte-Marie Road entrance under the Chemin des Pins overpass.

Trans-Canada (A-40) closures from Aug. 25 to 28, 2023.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Route-138 east ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 west (towards 1st Avenue and the airport).

Saint-Pierre interchange closures from Aug. 25 to 28, 2023.

HIGHWAY 13

Friday at midnight to Saturday at 6 a.m. and from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 13 north between Exit 12 (Samson and Notre-Dame boulevards) and the Highway 440 entrance.

As a result, the Notre-Dame Boulevard entrance is a default closure.

On Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

Two of three lanes will be closed on the highway between exit 12 and Dagenais Boulevard.

As a result, the following are default closures :

The Notre-Dame Boulevard entrance.

Exit 15 (A-440, R-148, Dagenais Boulevard) and exit 17 (Sainte-Rose Boulevard).

Highway 13 closures in Laval, Que. from Aug. 25 to 28, 2023.

HIGHWAY 10 / ROUTE-132 EXCHANGE (BROSSARD)

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Brossard, the Highway 10 west ramp to Route 132 east (towards Longueuil).

One of three lanes will be closed on Marie-Victorin Boulevard east at the Samuel-De Champlain bridge.

HIGHWAY 20/30 INTERCHANGE (BOUCHERVILLE)

From Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 11 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Boucherville, the Highway 20 west service road (under Highway 30).

As a result, the following are default closures from 8:30 p.m.:

The Highway 20 west on-ramp to Highway 30 west.

The Highway 30 east on-ramp to Highway 20 west.

Also, two of three lanes will be closed on Highway 20 west, at exit 98 (A-30), on the same schedule.

ROUTE 132 WEST (SAINT-LAMBERT)

In Saint-Lambert, on Highway 20 / Route 132 westbound, Exit 79 (avenue Notre-Dame) will be closed from Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

As a result, the following are default closures :

The Notre-Dame Avenue entrance for Route 132 west (towards La Prairie).

The Notre-Dame Avenue bike path under Route-132.

HIGHWAY 30 (SERGE-MARCIL BRIDGE)

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning, the following closure will be in effect:

The westbound section of the Serge-Marcil Bridge (spanning the St. Lawrence River between Salaberry-de-Valleyfield and Les Cèdres).

One of two lanes will be closed on the bridge on Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

ROUTE 132 (BEAUHARNOIS)

Route 132 west (Saint-Laurent Boulevard) will be closed in Beauharnois between Route 205 (de la Beauce Road) and Richardson Road, until Sunday noon.

ROUTE 335 (SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES)

There will be alternating traffic with flagmen on Route-335 in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, at the bridge over the Mascouche River, from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.

MARCEL-LAURIN BOULEVARD (R-117)

One lane will be open in each direction on Marcel-Laurin Boulevard north (R-117 nord), between Décarie Boulevard and Saint-Louis Street, from Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

ROBERT-BOURASSA BOULEVARD

Robert-Bourassa Boulevard southbound will be closed between René-Lévesque Boulevard and Belmont Street from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.

DORVAL INTERCHANGE

In Dorval, complete night-time closures of the 20 and 520 highways will be in place successively from August 27 to 31 in the area of the Dorval interchange and the airport.

HIGHWAY 20 / DES SOURCES BOULEVARD INTERCHANGE

In Dorval, on Highway 20 west, exit 53 (des Sources Boulevard) remains closed to traffic until October.

ROUTE 116 (MONT SAINT-HILAIRE)

Until mid-September, one lane will be open in each direction on Route-116 between Route-229 and des Bernaches Street from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures.