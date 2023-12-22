Here are the road closures in and around Montreal this weekend

MONTREAL
    The weather outside isn't so frightful, but that won't make taking the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge any more delightful...

    According to Mobilité Montréal, major roadblocks are expected to be in place this weekend, particularly on Autoroute 40 near the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge.

    This area should be avoided if possible.

    AUTOROUTE 40 - FÉLIX-LECLERC

    From Friday 11:30 p.m. to Sunday 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

    • Between Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue (Island of Montreal) and Vaudreuil-Dorion, Exit 41 (des Anciens-Combattants Boulevard) and the Saint-Charles Avenue entrance, including the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge

    As a result, the following detours are in place:

    • des Anciens-Combattants Boulevard, A-20 West and Exit 29 for A-30 West/A-40 West
    • Trucks: via Exit 60 (A-13 South) or Exit 50 (Saint-Charles Boulevard South)

    The following are default closures :

    • From 10:30 p.m., the entrances to Sainte-Marie Road, Morgan Boulevard and des Anciens-Combattants Boulevard will be closed.

    Access will be maintained at Exit 40 (de Senneville Road).

    On the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, one lane will be available in each direction at all times for several weeks. 

