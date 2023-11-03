MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Here are the road closures in and around Montreal this weekend

    Take note of these road closures, should you choose to drive in and around Montreal this weekend:

    HIGHWAY 25 TOWARDS THE SOUTH SHORE

    From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

    Autoroute 25 southbound between Exit 5 - R-138 / Hochelaga Street / Sherbrooke Street and the entrance from Souligny Avenue eastbound

    The Sherbrooke Street East entrance will be closed 30 minutes before the highway closes completely.

    The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel to the South Shore will remain open.

    SOULIGNY AVENUE WESTBOUND

    From Saturday 5 a.m. to Sunday 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

    Westbound Souligny Avenue between Honoré-Beaugrand and Dickson streets.

    INTERCHANGE OF AUTOROUTES 20 AND 30

    The following closures will be in effect:

    Exit no. 98 - A-30 / Sorel-Tracy / Châteauguay / USA from eastbound Highway 20 from Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 5 a.m. and from Sunday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.;

    Closure of access ramp from Autoroute 20 eastbound to Autoroute 30 westbound from Friday 10 p.m. to Saturday 5 a.m. and from Sunday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.;

    Closure of eastbound Autoroute 20 service road at Exit 98 - A-30 / Sorel-Tracy / Châteauguay / USA, from Saturday 8 a.m. to Sunday 10 p.m.;

    Closure of the ramp from Autoroute 20 eastbound to Autoroute 30 eastbound, from Saturday 8 a.m. to Sunday 10 p.m.

    Visit Quebec511.info for up-to-date road closure information.

    Works may be cancelled due to weather or operational constraints.

