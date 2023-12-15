Here are the road closures in and around Montreal for the weekend
Those planning on driving in and around Montreal this weekend will want to avoid some notable routes including Highway 15 near Atwater Avenue and, as per normal, the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge.
Other roadwork will result in closures listed below.
ÎLE-AUX-TOURTES BRIDGE / AUTOROUTE 40
From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect.
- Between Senneville (Island of Montreal) and Vaudreuil-Dorion, Highway 40 in both directions between Anciens-Combattants Boulevard and Saint-Charles Avenue.
As a result, the following are default closures :
- Westbound, the Sainte-Marie Road, Morgan Boulevard and Anciens-Combattants Boulevard entrances.
- Eastbound, The Saint-Charles Avenue / Cité-des-Jeunes Boulevard and des Chenaux Road entrances.
- At the Highway 30/40 interchange, the 40 east and 30 west ramp for 40 east.
Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge closure from Dec. 15 to 18, 2023.
HIGHWAY 15
From Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6:30 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:
- In Montreal (Sud-Ouest borough), one of four lanes will be closed on Highway 15 south between Atwater Avenue (exit 61) and Gaétan-Laberge boulevard (exit 60) during the day and two of four will be closed at night.
As a result, the following will be default closures:
- The Atwater Avenue entrance.
- Exit 60 (Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard, Wellington Street, Montréal / centre-ville).
Highway 25 closures for Dec. 15 to 18, 2023.
HIGHWAY 40
From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m. and from Saturday at midnight to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Between Pointe-Claire and Kirkland, Highway 40 west, between exit 52 (Saint-Jean Boulevard) and the Saint-Marie Road entrance.
As a result, the following are default closures :
- The entrances to des Sources, Saint-Jean and Saint-Charles boulevards.
- On Saturday from midnight to 8 a.m., the entrance to Sainte-Marie Street.
HIGHWAY 25 AND LOUIS-HIPPOLYTE-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL
From Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures are in effect:
NORTHBOUND
- Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway 25 northbound, between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 west and the entrance from Notre-Dame east.
SOUTHBOUND
- In Montreal (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough), on Highway 25 southbound, exit 4 (Souligny Avenue, downtown).
As a result, the following are default closures from 9:30 p.m.:
- The Ramps leading from Route-132 east and west (exits 89-N) to Highway 25 north.
- The l'Île-Charron Street entrance.
REM LIGHT RAIL LINE
- On Saturday, Dec. 16, the REM will be exceptionally available starting at 7:30 a.m., due to a systems update. Bus shuttles will run between Brossard and Gare Centrale stations from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info to find out about current and forthcoming disruptions on the network.
The lack of snow in Saskatchewan so late in December is a hot topic of conversation, but it’s not so out of the ordinary, according to weather records.