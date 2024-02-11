Here are the Quebec regions that broke temperature records on Feb. 10

The warm temperatures in Quebec broke multiple records across the province, including in Montreal whose previous high mark was set more than 20 years ago.

Environment and Climate Change Canada posted a list of record-breaking highs and lows across Canada on Saturday, including over two dozen in Quebec.

While some records were set within the past decade, the low-temperature record in Drummondville was set over a century ago in 1900 and many date back to 1966 and before.

The following high temperatures were recorded on Feb. 10, 2024, along with the old records:

Beauceville - New record: 8.6 degrees Celsius; old: 7.8 in 1966.

Chibougamau - New: 2.3; old: 0.7 in 1988.

Gatineau - New: 6.1; old: 5.6 in 1966.

L'Assomption - New: 8.1; old: 5.5 in 1981.

Montreal - New: 9.5; old: 8.8 in 2001.

Shawinigan - New: 6.6; old: 4.0 in 2001.

Sherbrooke - New: 11.6; old: 7.8 in 1966.

Trois Rivieres - New: 7.2; old: 4.4 in 1966.

High minimum temperature records, followed by the previous record:

Amqui: -1.0; old: -2.8 in 1943.

Baie-Comeau: -2.2; old: -3.9 in 2022.

Beauceville: 0.7; old: -1.5 in 1990.

Cap-Chat: -3.1; old: -3.5 in 1985.

Chibougamau: -2.8; old: -6.7 in 1976.

Drummondville: 1.8; old 0.0 in 1900.

La Tuque: 0.9; old: -2.8 in 2022.

Quebec City: -0.1; old: -2.8 in 2022

Roberval: 1.8; old: -1.1 in 1966.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu: 2.8; old: 0.5 in 2022.

Gatineau: 2.6; old: -2.5 in 2022.

Granby: 2.8; old: 0.8 in 2022.

L'Assomption: -0.7; old: -1.5 in 1990.

Shawinigan: 0.6; old: -2.2 in 1925.

Trois-Rivieres: 0.0; old: -2.0 in 2004.

Environment Canada added that the list might not be complete as it's based on preliminary information.