Here are the Montreal weekend road closures due to construction and Pride Parade

Those looking to drive in and around Montreal this weekend should be aware that several routes will be closed and that a Montreal Pride Parade will mean major closures on Sunday.

Drivers should consider charting routes on the Waze app before leaving.

Pride Parade

On Sunday at 1 p.m., the annual Pride Parade will begin at the corner of Rene-Levesque Boulevard and Metcalfe Street and end at the corner of Rene-Levesque Boulevard and Atataken Street.

Honore-Mercier Bridge

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., one lane will be opened in each direction on the bridge.

As a result, the Airlie Street entrance will be a default closure.

Cote-de-Liesse Road East

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m., Côte-de-Liesse Road east will be closed between Devonshire Road and the Décarie Expressway (A-15) interchange.

Highway 30

On Saturday and Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., two of three lanes will be closed on Highway 30 westbound on the Madeleine-Parent Bridge.

Bonaventure Highway / Nuns' Island

The Bonaventure Highway (A-10) ramp leading to the Samuel-De Champlain bridge is closed until September.

One lane is closed on Gaetan-Laberge Boulevard until early December.

Rose-de-Lima Street

In the Southwest borough, Rose-de-Lima Street is closed long-term between Saint-Antoine and Saint-Jacques streets and the Rose-de-Lima / Saint-Jacques intersection is closed.

Route 132 / 138 (Kahnawake)

There is a long-term partial closure (one of two lanes) of the ramp leading from Route-138 West (coming from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Route-132 East (towards La Prairie) until Thursday, Sept. 5.

Airport drop off

There is a new express drop-off at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) at parking lots P4 and P10 every day from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A free shuttle service is every five minutes.

All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather or operational constraints. For up-to-date information on roads, visit Quebec511.info.