Here are the Montreal road closures planned for the weekend

Those driving in and around Montreal on the weekend should be aware that construction work will result in some major route closures.

In particular, the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel between Montreal and the South Shore will be closed at night and will likely cause traffic to back up on a number of thoroughfares.

The Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136)

From Friday at midnight until the end of autumn, the following closure will be in effect:

On the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) east, the Guy Street exit (3).

Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel (A-25)

From Thursday at 9 p.m. to Friday at 5 a.m. and from Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

Southbound

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 southbound, between exit 5 (R-138, Sherbrooke Street, Hochelaga Street) and the l'Île-Charron Street entrance.

Northbound

Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway 25 northbound, between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on the Highway 20 west and the entrance from Notre-Dame east.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Tellier and des Futailles entrances (already closed long-term).

The Route-132 east and west ramps (exits 89-N) to Highway 25 North.

The l'Île-Charron Street entrance.

Souligny Avenue (Montreal)

From Thursday at 8:30 p.m. to Friday at 5 a.m. and from Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

In the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, Souligny Avenue eastbound between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand streets.

De Lorimier Avenue (Montreal)

In the Ville-Marie borough, two of three lanes will be closed on De Lorimier Avenue northbound, between René-Lévesque Boulevard and Sainte-Catherine Street on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bonaventure Highway (A-10)

In Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough, one of two lanes will be closed on the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) west (towards downtown), at the Clément bridge (Île des Soeurs), from Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at noon.

Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Boulevard (R-116)

In Longueuil's Saint-Hubert district, at exit 4 of Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Boulevard (R-116) east, the Route-112 east / Cousineau Boulevard ramp will be closed from Friday at 8 p.m. to Wednesday at 8 p.m.

REM light rail line (Réseau express métropolitain)

On Saturday April 20, the REM service will be unavailable between 5:30 a.m. and 7"30 a.m. due to a systems update. Buses will provide the service during this period.

Côte-Vertu Boulevard

In Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough, Côte-Vertu Boulevard will be closed between the Highway 40 service road east and Montée de Liesse from Saturday at midnight to Sunday at midnight.

Papineau Avenue / Jacques-Cartier Bridge

In Montréal's Ville-Marie borough, one of two lanes will be closed from the Papineau Avenue South entrance towards the Jacques-Cartier bridge on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Highway 520 east (Côte-de-Liesse), at 43rd Avenue

As of Monday, April 22, reconstruction of the overpasses on Highway 520 above 43rd Avenue will begin. This work, which will be carried out in 2 phases, will continue until the end of 2025.

Highway 20 (Sources interchange)

Repair work on the Highway 20 ramps (Souvenir) of the Sources interchange in Pointe-Claire will continue until the end of 2024.

Highway 520 / Hickmore Street

Reconstruction work on the Highway 520 (Côte-de-Liesse) overpass above Hickmore Street will continue until the end of 2024.

Highway 55 / Laviolette Bridge (Trois-Rivières)

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6:30 a.m., two of the four lanes on the Laviolette Bridge will be closed between Trois-Rivières and Bécancour. One lane will be open in each direction.

In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Visit Quebec511.info to find out about current and future network closures.