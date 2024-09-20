Here are the Montreal area weekend road closures, marathon edition

Drivers in and around Montreal should be aware that construction projects and the Montreal Marathon will result in multiple road closures.

Notably, the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will be closed, again.

Planning trips via the Waze app is advised before setting out.

Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge (A-40)

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will be closed between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville on the West Island of Montreal.

As a result, the following are default closures from 11 p.m. on Friday:

Eastbound

In the A-30 / A-40 interchange, the Highway 40 East ramp.

The Saint-Charles Avenue / Cité-des-Jeunes Boulevard entrances.

Westbound

The Sainte-Marie Road and Morgan and des Anciens-Combattants boulevards entrances.

Exit 40 (Senneville Road)

Tolls on Highway 30 will be suspended and public transport is free of charge for the weekend.

Honore-Mercier Bridge (R-138)

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 11 a.m., one lane will be open in each direction on the Montreal-bound portion of the Honore-Mercier Bridge.

As a result, the Airlie Street lane is a default closure.

Montreal Marathon

On Saturday and Sunday, streets throughout the centre and east of Montreal will be closed during the races on Saturday (5 and 10 km) and Sunday (half-marathon and marathon).

Visit the website for more information.

Melocheville Tunnel (R-132)

In Beauharnois, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, one lane will be open in each direction in the Melocheville Tunnel (R-132).

Highway 40

In Kirkland, From Friday at midnight to Sunday at midnight, one of three lanes will be closed on Highway 40 East at the Sainte-Marie Road entrance.

In Montreal, from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., one of two lanes will be closed on Côte-de-Liesse Road East at the Highway 40 East ramp.

Presidents Cup 2024

From Sept. 24 to 29, the Presidents Cup golf tournament will be held on Île-Bizard. Congestion is expected in the area.

Bonaventure Highway (A-10) / Nuns' Island sector (long-term closures)

There is a long-term Bonaventure Highway (A-10) ramp closure to the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge. This closure will be in place until the end of September.

On Nuns' Island, the Pointe-Nord Road / Carrefour Alexander-G.-Bell and Jacques-Le Ber Street / René-Lévesque Boulevard entrances are closed until the end of November.

In the event of unfavourable weather conditions or operational constraints, work may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info regularly to find out about current and future closures.