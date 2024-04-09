MONTREAL
    • Here are the 11 streets Montreal is making car-free this summer

    Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announces the 11 streets that will be car-free for the summer of 2024. (Laurence Brisson-Dubreuil/CTV News) Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announces the 11 streets that will be car-free for the summer of 2024. (Laurence Brisson-Dubreuil/CTV News)
    This summer, 11 streets in Montreal will be transformed into pedestrian-only arteries, city officials announced Tuesday.

    They say 9.4 kilometres of street have been set aside for pedestrians, "allowing residents and visitors to enjoy local businesses and cultural programming in seven boroughs."

    "Since their inception, pedestrianized streets have been the lifeblood of Montreal's neighbourhoods," said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante. "We know that the development and animation of arteries are essential conditions for improving the commercial experience, which begins on the street."

    This year marks the first time the area near Plaza Saint-Hubert will be car-free for the summer.

    The pedestrianized streets in Montreal this summer include (see the map, below):

    Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

    • Ontario Street East from Pie-IX Boulevard to Darling Street (June 17 to Sept. 10)

    Outremont

    • Bernard Avenue between Outremont and Bloomfield avenues (May 20 to Sept. 30)

    Plateau Mont-Royal

    • Mont-Royal Avenue between Saint-Denis and de Lorimier streets (May 28 to Sept. 5), as well as between Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Saint-Denis Street (May 28 to Oct. 18)
    • Duluth Avenue East between Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Saint-Hubert Street (June 20 to Oct. 14)

    Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie

    • Marché Jean-Talon between Place du Marché-du-Nord (north and south) from Casgrain to Henri-Julien avenues (June 6 to Oct. 13)
    • Saint-Hubert Street between Bellechasse and Jean-Talon streets (July 4 to Aug. 25)

    Verdun

    • Wellington Street between 6th Avenue and Régina Street (June 3 to Sept. 8)

    Ville-Marie

    • Sainte-Catherine Street East between Saint-Hubert and Papineau streets (May 17 to Oct. 17)
    • Sainte-Catherine Street West between Saint-Laurent Boulevard and de Bleury Street, as well as Clark Street and de Montigny Street to the Maison du développement durable quai (May 1 to Oct. 31)
    • Saint-Denis Street between Sherbrooke Street to de Maisonneuve Boulevard, as well as Emery Street (June 18 to Sept. 17)

    Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension

    • de Castelnau Street East between Saint-Denis Street and de Gaspé Avenue (May 15 to Oct. 15)

    Additional car-free streets are also in the works, officials say, including Monkland Avenue in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, which should be pedestrianized between Girouard and Melrose streets from Aug. 22 to 25.

    Click on the map for a full-screen version and to zoom in.

