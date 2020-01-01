MONTREAL -- Two baby boys gave their parents the ultimate New Year's Day gifts in Laval and Montreal.

In Laval, Marc-Andre Baillargeon and Amelie Bouchard welcomed Henri into the world 32 seconds after midnight at the Cite-de-la-Sante Hospital.

The boy's father said the baby was due Dec. 20, but decided he didn't want to come out just yet. Doctors eventually performed a C-section.

Montrealers Marilou Edgar and Jonathan Beelen welcomed their 8.4-pound baby boy Lucas into the world at the McGill University Health Centre at 12:11a.m., just over 10 minutes after Henri.

The MUHC said the baby and mother are doing well.

A few minutes later, the CHU Sainte-Justine reported the birth a little girl weighing 7.6 pounds at 12:26 a.m.