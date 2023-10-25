Hema-Quebec using virtual reality to attract new blood donors

Hema-Quebec is turning to virtual reality to alleviate fears about donating blood and encourage potential donors to make appointments.

The organization is launching an immersive pilot project on Wednesday where participants can familiarize themselves with the donation process through a virtual reality headset and controller.

The initiative's first phase will be deployed at recruitment events across Quebec, at the Saint-Bruno donor centre in the Montérégie and Le Globule in Sainte-Foy in Quebec City, for a few hours a week.

Designed in collaboration with Quebec firm OVA, the experience enables users to plunge "into an animated universe that realistically reproduces a donation centre," says Hema-Quebec.

"The experience lasts around 10 to 15 minutes," explained Patrice Lavoie, director of public relations and outreach at Hema-Quebec. "We go through all the stages of a donor's journey: from the welcome to filling in a questionnaire, the appointment with the nurse, the actual donation and then the rest period with a snack."

Throughout the virtual tour, participants are accompanied by avatars representing staff.

Hema-Quebec says lack of knowledge is one of its main obstacles, pointing out that only three per cent of adults in Quebec donate blood.

The organization says it hopes the initiative will help to allay fears among those who are hesitant or have never thought of donating.

"It's an additional tool," said Lavoie. "Of course, it doesn't replace our great staff who can answer questions, know the process well and are very reassuring."

However, "it's a way of getting closer to people who aren't donors" and putting the idea in their heads.

Depending on the success of the first phase of the pilot project, the virtual reality experience could be offered in other centres and for longer periods of time.

Hema-Quebec says it has not ruled out the possibility of using this approach to demystify plasma and platelet donations.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 25, 2023.