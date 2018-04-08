

The Canadian Press





At a general meeting Sunday morning, lab technicians, assistants, and Hema-Quebec workers voted almost unanimously in favour of an unlimited strike mandate.

Ninety-nine per cent of meeting attendees voted in favour of the strike, which will begin "when deemed appropriate," Hema-Quebec wrote in a statement.

Talks surrounding salary issues have been deadlocked since 2016.

"The Treasury Board must immediately give our negotiators at the bargaining table clear mandates to unblock discussions," said Sophie Larouche, spokesperson for the Héma-Québec unions in Montreal.

In order to start negociations, Larouche said the board should allow Hema-Quebec management to submit their offer.

Three unions in Montreal are currently negociating with Hema-Quebec. The union for laboratory and technical assistants has been without a contract since 2015.

Together, the three unions represent approximately 350 people.

"We have put some pressure so far, but we are moving up a gear. Our patience has reached its limits," Larouche said.