Héma-Québec is launching an appeal to get Quebecers to roll up their sleeves and give blood.

The organization said it needs 400 more donations every day for the next two weeks in order to meet an increased demand for blood products.

The organization is asking everyone who would like to donate blood to make an appointment online at jedonne.hema-quebec.qc.ca or by calling 1-800-343-7264 (SANG).

Héma-Québec said it has ensured that making a donation is a safe is COVID-19 protocols are followed to protect donors.

Before making an appointment to give blood, you can verify your eligibility by calling 1-800-847-2525 or visiting Héma-Québec's Can I give blood? section of their website.