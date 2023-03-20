Hema-Quebec: agreement in principle ratified in Quebec City region

The agreement in principle that was reached between Héma-Québec and one of its unions representing nurses late last week has been ratified.

The members of Héma-Québec's Union of Licenced Practical Nurses in the Quebec City region voted unanimously in favour of the agreement at a meeting held on Sunday.

The main point of contention was salary parity with public sector nurses, which the union says it has obtained.

The union is part of the CSN-affiliated Fédération de la santé et des services socaux and has 80 members.

The other union, with which it formed an alliance for the current negotiations, the CSQ, represents 128 members in the Montreal region. It was still in negotiations on Friday.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 20, 2023